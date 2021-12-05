Last updated on .From the section Falkirk

Paul Sheerin's last game in charge was a 6-0 thrashing by Queen's Park

Scottish League 1 club Falkirk have sacked manager Paul Sheerin in the wake of Saturday's damaging 6-0 defeat by Queen's Park.

The loss left full-time Falkirk in fifth in the third tier, three points outside the play-offs and nine adrift of leaders Cove Rangers after 16 games.

Sheerin has managed just three league wins since August having taken charge in the summer.

"We wish to thank Paul for his efforts and hard work," read a club statement.

Assistant coach Danny Grainger will take temporary charge of the first team while Falkirk seek Sheerin's replacement.

The former St Johnstone and Aberdeen player left the Pittodrie club, where he worked as reserve manager and briefly as interim boss following the departure of Derek McInnes, with the aim of guiding Falkirk back to the Championship after two seasons in League 1.

The 47-year-old took over from co-managers Lee Miller and David McCracken, who were sacked after a late collapse at the end of the season cost Falkirk a play-off place.

Falkirk initially approached Hamilton Academical about appointing their head coach Brian Rice, but their advances were rebuffed.

However, Rice has since left Hamilton having previously worked at Falkirk as a player and assistant manager to John Hughes.