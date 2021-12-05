Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier

Wayne Jones also had a spell as assistant manager at Aberystwyth Town

Haverfordwest County manager Wayne Jones has stepped down following his side's 4-1 defeat at Flint Town United.

County, who dropped into the Cymru Premier's bottom two following the loss, have won just four of their 15 games this season.

His resignation was accepted by the club.

Jones returned for a second spell as County manager in 2018 and led the club to promotion to the Cymru Premier in 2020.

"He has a long and successful affiliation with the club as a player, coach and first-team manager, and will go down as one of Haverfordwest County's finest," chairman Rob Edwards said.

"I feel very privileged to have been able to work with Wayne and have never come across such a genuine, dedicated and hard-working person."