Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus2GenoaGenoa0

Juventus 2-0 Genoa: Juan Cuadrado scores stunner direct from corner kick

Juan Cuadrado
Juan Cuadrado opened the scoring directly from a corner

Juan Cuadrado scored an incredible goal as Juventus cruised past strugglers Genoa to go fifth in Serie A.

The ex-Chelsea winger scored directly from a corner in the eighth minute with the ball flying in off the crossbar.

Paulo Dybala doubled Juventus' advantage late on, sliding the ball past keeper Salvatore Sirigu as the hosts dominated proceedings in Turin.

Genoa offered little in response, failing to have a shot on target and remain 18th, two points off safety.

They have also yet to score in the four games they have played since Andriy Shevchenko became their manager.

Matthijs de Ligt and Alvaro Morata also went close either side of half-time for Juventus, who are now seven points behind Atalanta in fourth.

Victory meant Massimiliano Allegri's team have now won five of their past six matches in all competitions.

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Szczesny
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 4de Ligt
  • 3Chiellini
  • 17PellegriniBooked at 34minsSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 45'minutes
  • 30Bentancur
  • 27Locatelli
  • 44Kulusevski
  • 10DybalaSubstituted forPinto Ramosat 89'minutes
  • 20BernardeschiSubstituted forRabiotat 83'minutes
  • 9MorataBooked at 72minsSubstituted forKeanat 73'minutesBooked at 74mins

Substitutes

  • 5Arthur
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 18Kean
  • 19Bonucci
  • 21Pinto Ramos
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 25Rabiot
  • 45de Winter
  • 46Soulé
  • 53Raina

Genoa

Formation 3-5-2

  • 57Sirigu
  • 14Biraschi
  • 13BaniSubstituted forVanheusdenat 73'minutes
  • 15Vásquez
  • 18Ghiglione
  • 94TouréSubstituted forPortanovaat 59'minutes
  • 11BehramiSubstituted forGaldamesat 59'minutes
  • 33Azevedo Júnior
  • 50CambiasoBooked at 49minsSubstituted forMelegoniat 85'minutes
  • 24BianchiSubstituted forPandevat 58'minutes
  • 20Ekuban

Substitutes

  • 1Semper
  • 2Sabelli
  • 3Vanheusden
  • 5Masiello
  • 10Melegoni
  • 19Pandev
  • 22Marchetti
  • 44Buksa
  • 66Serpe
  • 90Portanova
  • 99Galdames
Referee:
Daniele Chiffi

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamGenoa
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home27
Away0
Shots on Target
Home12
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home15
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 2, Genoa 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Genoa 0.

  3. Post update

    Kaio Jorge (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Manolo Portanova (Genoa).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Kaio Jorge replaces Paulo Dybala.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

  7. Post update

    Goran Pandev (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Genoa. Filippo Melegoni replaces Andrea Cambiaso.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Juventus. Giorgio Chiellini tries a through ball, but Moise Kean is caught offside.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Adrien Rabiot replaces Federico Bernardeschi.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Juventus 2, Genoa 0. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi.

  12. Booking

    Moise Kean (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Moise Kean (Juventus).

  14. Post update

    Davide Biraschi (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Genoa. Zinho Vanheusden replaces Mattia Bani.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Moise Kean replaces Álvaro Morata.

  17. Booking

    Álvaro Morata (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Álvaro Morata (Juventus).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Pablo Galdames.

