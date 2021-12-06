Last updated on .From the section Football

Paul Wotton has been manager of Truro City since the summer of 2019

Truro City manager Paul Wotton says a poor first-half performance cost his side as they went down 3-1 at Chesham United in Southern Premier South.

A seventh-minute penalty for Bradley Clayton put the hosts ahead before Zak Joseph and Clayton added goals in the final six minutes of the half.

Tyler Harvey pulled one back for the Cornish side after 83 minutes.

The defeat was Truro's first in the league since 23 October - after a run of four wins and a draw in five games.

"I'm disappointed with the first half, really disappointed," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"It was the worst possible start with lazy defending, we concede a penalty, but the only contentious point first half was we had a stonewall penalty 10 minutes later which would have hopefully made it 1-1.

"But that's not an excuse for the way we defended - they had three entries in our box in the first half and we conceded three goals.

"When you're 3-0 down at half-time in a football game it doesn't take a rocket scientist to work out that very, very rarely are you getting anything out of the game, so it became damage limitation."

The loss sees Truro drop to 13th place, seven points off the play-off places, although they have at least one game in hand on all the sides above them.