Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe says he wants a "big day out" in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Pilgrims needed a late winner from Luke Jephcott to win 2-1 at Rochdale and join sides from the Premier League and Championship in the next round.

Argyle were beaten by top-flight Sheffield United in the fourth round last season, having beaten Championship side Huddersfield Town in round three.

The Pilgrims also took Liverpool to a replay in the third round in 2017.

"Not many teams at our level go past the third round and we certainly aren't going to go and win it," Lowe told BBC Radio Devon after the match.

"So it'd be nice for me to take my team and my players and their families to an Old Trafford, a Liverpool, a Newcastle, somewhere that's really electric, Chelsea, Tottenham, wherever, a big club like that."

Plymouth Argyle fans travelled in their numbers to Anfield to watch them draw 0-0 with Liverpool in 2017

Jephcott's goal ensured a win for the Pilgrims, who had lost their last three League One encounters having not been beaten in the third tier since the opening day of the season.

And Lowe admitted that his side were not at their best in the Sunday lunchtime kick-off.

"We didn't play that well today, we were a little bit sloppy in possession and a few mistakes and a few wayward passes, that's not normally like us.

"But we've played better and lost games, so we weren't at our best today but we found a bit of resilience to make sure we got through to the third round."