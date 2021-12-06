Exeter City will be without Sam Nombe as they enter the busy Christmas period

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says his squad will be able to cope with the injury to striker Sam Nombe.

The 23-year-old limped off with a hamstring injury early in the second half of the 2-1 FA Cup loss at Cambridge, having opened the scoring.

Nombe has netted nine goals in 21 games since joining Exeter in the summer.

"Ironically, we looked after him in the week because we knew he was on the edge in terms of his limit," Taylor told BBC Radio Devon after the defeat.

"But we've got a strong enough squad to deal with that and whoever comes in on Tuesday night [against Northampton] has got to be ready to fulfil that role."

Exeter still have 11-goal top scorer Matt Jay fit while experienced forward Padraig Amond, on loan from Newport County, could see more action and Ben Seymour is also an option, although he has failed to break into the side this campaign having been part of the squad for most of last season.

"Sam will be a miss, he's been our talisman at the top end of the pitch," Taylor added.

"You saw him win the penalty [against Cambridge] off his own back with his hustle and bustle and constant threat.

"But he's a dynamic player whose muscles will be under stress, especially with a lot of games and all the travelling.

"Sometimes that happens, it's certainly not ideal in terms of the timing, but the rest of the group have got to be ready to push on and show themselves."