Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

John McGreal played 151 games for Ipswich between 1999 and 2004

John McGreal has been named as Ipswich Town's interim manager following the sacking of Paul Cook.

The 49-year-old former Town defender joined the club's coaching staff last week to work with the under-23 and development squads.

But the former Colchester and Swindon boss will now take charge of the first team for Tuesday's game at Charlton.

Cook was dismissed following Saturday's goalless draw with Barrow in the FA Cup, after nine months in charge.

Gary Roberts, Franny Jeffers, Ian Craney and John Keeley have also left the club, who are 11th in League One.