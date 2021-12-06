Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Divock Origi is one of the fringe players likely to start for Liverpool in Milan

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he will rotate his side for their final Champions League group game at AC Milan, for fear of retribution from his medical team if he does not.

Tuesday's game is the third of nine that the Reds play in December.

Klopp's side have already sealed top spot in Group B having claimed an impressive five wins from five so far.

"We have to rotate, we will rotate," said Klopp.

"The medical department would smash me if I played the same side again, so I will make changes."

Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and the suspended James Milner are all unavailable to Klopp, limiting his options somewhat, but defender Joe Gomez and midfielder Naby Keita are back in training following injury and could feature.

Ibrahima Konate, Takumi Minamino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Kostas Tsimikas are amongst the options to be given a start.

Striker Divock Origi, who came off the bench to score a late winner at Wolves on Saturday, is likely to start according to Klopp.

It would be just his fourth start of the campaign in all competitions, two of which have come in the Carabao Cup.

"It's pretty likely (he'll start)," revealed the German. "Moan is not the right word, but he knocks on my door and we talk from time to time. It's about letting things happen.

"Div played behind Mo (Salah), Bobby (Firmino) and Sadio (Mane). It doesn't mean you're not world class if you don't start for us. It's a nice story, let's carry on from here.

"He's a positive person. Talented, shoots left and right, really quick, in the air a monster. An interesting package.

"But that doesn't mean you are a constant starter for Liverpool FC, that is how it is. There are worse things in life than not being a regular starter here."

Runners-up spot up for grabs

While Liverpool are assured top spot, all three other teams in Group B are in the running to claim the runners-up spot.

Porto currently occupy the position on five points, one more than both Milan and Atletico Madrid. A win for the Portuguese side at home to Atletico will seal it.

However, should both Atletico and Milan win it will come down to goal difference as they are tied on their head-to-head record. The Italian side are currently one goal better off than Diego Simeone's team.

Milan have been struggling with injuries in attack of late, with Pietro Pellegri picking up a groin problem on Saturday to join Samu Castillejo, Olivier Giroud and Ante Rebic on the sidelines.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has six goals in 12 matches this season, is likely to lead the line.

The Italian side come into the game following back-to-back wins, over Genoa and Salernitana, that has left them top of Italy's top-flight.