Swansea City lie 14th in the Championship table under Russell Martin while Steve Morison's Bluebirds are one place above the relegation zone

Swansea City will host Premier League side Southampton in the FA Cup third round.

While the west Wales Championship club can look forward to their giant-killing attempt, rivals Cardiff City will welcome Preston North End.

Manchester City knocked Swansea City out of last season's competition in a 3-1 fourth round win in west Wales.

Cardiff lost 1-0 in the 2020-21 third round at Nottingham Forest.

The third round will be played between 7 and 10 January, 2022.

Swansea have never before encountered their opponents in the competition.

Southampton are currently 15th in the top flight, 19 places above the Swans in the English football pyramid.

Preston are 18th in the Championship, three places above lowly Cardiff.

Draw in full

Boreham Wood or St Albans v AFC Wimbledon

Yeovil Town v Bournemouth

Stoke City v Leyton Orient

Swansea City v Southampton

Chelsea v Chesterfield

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town

Cardiff v Preston North End

Coventry City v Derby County

Burnley v Huddersfield

West Bromwich Albion v Brighton and Hove Albion

Kidderminster Harriers v Reading

Leicester City v Watford

Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough

Hartlepool United v Blackpool

Hull City v Everton

Bristol City v Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe

Millwall v Crystal Palace

Port Vale v Brentford

Swindon Town v Manchester City

Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

Luton Town v Harrogate Town

Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United

Newcastle United v Cambridge United

Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow

Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers

West Ham United v Leeds United

Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham

Charlton Athletic v Norwich City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal