FA Cup: Swansea City and Cardiff City learn FA Cup rivals
Swansea City will host Premier League side Southampton in the FA Cup third round.
While the west Wales Championship club can look forward to their giant-killing attempt, rivals Cardiff City will welcome Preston North End.
Manchester City knocked Swansea City out of last season's competition in a 3-1 fourth round win in west Wales.
Cardiff lost 1-0 in the 2020-21 third round at Nottingham Forest.
The third round will be played between 7 and 10 January, 2022.
Swansea have never before encountered their opponents in the competition.
Southampton are currently 15th in the top flight, 19 places above the Swans in the English football pyramid.
Preston are 18th in the Championship, three places above lowly Cardiff.
Watch all of the latest FA Cup highlights and reaction here
Draw in full
Boreham Wood or St Albans v AFC Wimbledon
Yeovil Town v Bournemouth
Stoke City v Leyton Orient
Swansea City v Southampton
Chelsea v Chesterfield
Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town
Cardiff v Preston North End
Coventry City v Derby County
Burnley v Huddersfield
West Bromwich Albion v Brighton and Hove Albion
Kidderminster Harriers v Reading
Leicester City v Watford
Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough
Hartlepool United v Blackpool
Hull City v Everton
Bristol City v Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe
Millwall v Crystal Palace
Port Vale v Brentford
Swindon Town v Manchester City
Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers
Luton Town v Harrogate Town
Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United
Newcastle United v Cambridge United
Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow
Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers
West Ham United v Leeds United
Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham
Charlton Athletic v Norwich City
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal