Boreham Wood v St Albans City

First Half ends, Boreham Wood 1, St Albans City 0.
Line-ups
Boreham Wood
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Ashby-Hammond
- 5Evans
- 6Stephens
- 12Fyfield
- 19Smith
- 8Mafuta
- 4Ricketts
- 7Rees
- 17Mendy
- 10Marsh
- 9Boden
Substitutes
- 11Raymond
- 14Clifton
- 16Comley
- 18Smith
- 22Ranger
- 23Roach
St Albans City
Formation 4-3-3
- 24Boyce-Clarke
- 12Diedhiou
- 19Mukena
- 18Adebiyi
- 17Lankshear
- 16Weiss
- 4Wiltshire
- 15Dawson
- 20Goddard
- 9Jeffers
- 11Banton
Substitutes
- 1Johnson
- 3Bender
- 5Brown
- 6Clark
- 7Akinola
- 8Sole
- 14Noble
- 21Austin
- 23Meakes
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Zane Banton (St Albans City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Ricketts (Boreham Wood).
Attempt saved. Huw Dawson (St Albans City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Shaun Jeffers.
Offside, Boreham Wood. Scott Boden tries a through ball, but Tyrone Marsh is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Callum Adebiyi (St Albans City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dave Diedhiou.
Dave Diedhiou (St Albans City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Joy Mukena (St Albans City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Goddard with a cross.
Corner, St Albans City. Conceded by Kane Smith.
Corner, St Albans City. Conceded by Josh Rees.
Attempt blocked. Shaun Jeffers (St Albans City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Goddard.
Corner, St Albans City. Conceded by Jamal Fyfield.
Attempt blocked. John Goddard (St Albans City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mitchell Weiss.
Offside, Boreham Wood. David Stephens tries a through ball, but Scott Boden is caught offside.
Jamal Fyfield (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaun Jeffers (St Albans City).
Offside, Boreham Wood. Jacob Mendy tries a through ball, but Scott Boden is caught offside.
Foul by David Stephens (Boreham Wood).
Shaun Jeffers (St Albans City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 1, St Albans City 0. Josh Rees (Boreham Wood) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.