The FA Cup
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood1St Albans CitySt Albans City0

Boreham Wood v St Albans City

FA Cup

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Ashby-Hammond
  • 5Evans
  • 6Stephens
  • 12Fyfield
  • 19Smith
  • 8Mafuta
  • 4Ricketts
  • 7Rees
  • 17Mendy
  • 10Marsh
  • 9Boden

Substitutes

  • 11Raymond
  • 14Clifton
  • 16Comley
  • 18Smith
  • 22Ranger
  • 23Roach

St Albans City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 24Boyce-Clarke
  • 12Diedhiou
  • 19Mukena
  • 18Adebiyi
  • 17Lankshear
  • 16Weiss
  • 4Wiltshire
  • 15Dawson
  • 20Goddard
  • 9Jeffers
  • 11Banton

Substitutes

  • 1Johnson
  • 3Bender
  • 5Brown
  • 6Clark
  • 7Akinola
  • 8Sole
  • 14Noble
  • 21Austin
  • 23Meakes
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Match Stats

Home TeamBoreham WoodAway TeamSt Albans City
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home7
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Boreham Wood 1, St Albans City 0.

  2. Post update

    Zane Banton (St Albans City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Mark Ricketts (Boreham Wood).

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Huw Dawson (St Albans City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Shaun Jeffers.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Boreham Wood. Scott Boden tries a through ball, but Tyrone Marsh is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Adebiyi (St Albans City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dave Diedhiou.

  7. Post update

    Dave Diedhiou (St Albans City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joy Mukena (St Albans City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Goddard with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, St Albans City. Conceded by Kane Smith.

  10. Post update

    Corner, St Albans City. Conceded by Josh Rees.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Shaun Jeffers (St Albans City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Goddard.

  12. Post update

    Corner, St Albans City. Conceded by Jamal Fyfield.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John Goddard (St Albans City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mitchell Weiss.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Boreham Wood. David Stephens tries a through ball, but Scott Boden is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Jamal Fyfield (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Shaun Jeffers (St Albans City).

  17. Post update

    Offside, Boreham Wood. Jacob Mendy tries a through ball, but Scott Boden is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Foul by David Stephens (Boreham Wood).

  19. Post update

    Shaun Jeffers (St Albans City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Boreham Wood 1, St Albans City 0. Josh Rees (Boreham Wood) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

