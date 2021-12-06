Last updated on .From the section Irish

Robbie Weir looks on in disbelief as he receives a red card from referee Evan Boyce on Saturday

Crusaders player Robbie Weir has had the red card he was shown in Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Glenavon overturned.

Weir received a yellow card from referee Evan Boyce, swiftly followed by a red, during the second half of the Premiership game at Mourneview Park.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter expressed his amazement at the decision when he spoke to media after the game.

It transpires that Weir did not pick up a first-half booking and will not now be suspended.

In the incident for the first booking, both Weir and team-mate Chris Hegarty made challenges on different players before referee Boyce showed a yellow card.

Speaking after Saturday's game, Crues boss Baxter said: "We don't think he [Robbie] was booked. He is distraught that he was sent-off.

"The player knows that he wasn't booked and then gets a sending-off. It put us on the back foot, having to play with 10 men.

"It's disappointing but Evan is a good guy, a a very genuine person. If there was a mistake made I accept that."

Weir was dismissed with 20 minutes of the match remaining and almost straight away, Paul Heatley released Declan Caddell to poke past James Taylor but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Glenavon scored the decisive goal five minutes from time when Matthew Fitzpatrick scored with a first-time finish from 12 yards out.