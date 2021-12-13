Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Hibernian are preparing for a second game after the sacking of Jack Ross

Hibernian face their second game without a permanent manager as they host Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Tuesday.

Former captain David Gray and fellow coaches Eddie May and Craig Samson continue in temporary charge after the midweek sacking of Jack Ross.

Hibs are looking to narrow the gap on sixth-top Aberdeen to a point.

Dundee can move above ninth-placed St Mirren with a victory - and five points clear of the bottom two.

Hibs, who drew 1-1 away to St Mirren on Saturday, and Dundee, who lost 3-2 to hosts Ross County, drew 2-2 at Dens Park in August.

Team news

Hibs welcome captain Paul Hanlon and fellow defender Paul McGinn back from suspension.

But Kyle Magennis remains sidelined along with fellow midfielder Melker Hallberg and full-back Sean Mackie.

Dundee captain Charlie Adam misses out as the club await the results of a scan on the injury that forced him off in Saturday's 3-2 defeat by Ross County.

Striker Alex Jakubiak is still absent but closing in on a return after a shoulder injury, while centre-half Lee Ashcroft, midfielder Shaun Byrne and forward Cillian Sheridan all remain on the sidelines.

What they said

Hibernian caretaker head coach David Gray: "We got a reaction on Saturday. There was a little bit of disappointment after the game on Saturday, from the amount of effort they put in to the game and how good they were and to lose the late goal.

"It was a different disappointment from last Wednesday night when the performance and result [1-0 defeat at Livingston] wasn't good enough and we got what we deserved. There were a lot more positives for us as a squad to take."

Dundee manager James McPake: "We'd be foolish to look at their bad run because look at the run Ross County were on when they came down here and beat us.

"Hibs are a very good team. They're on a bit of a poor run and they've lost their manager, but they're in a national cup final on Sunday. I don't think they'll be looking ahead to that. They'll be fully focused on their game with us because they need points just as much as we do."

Match statistics

Hibs are without a win in four games, also without a victory in four at home and have won once in 10 league games.

Dundee have lost two games in a row - both away from home - having conceded three times in each.

Hibs are unbeaten in 11 meetings with Dundee, winning seven of them, since a 3-1 win at Dens Park in November 2012.

Striker Leigh Griffiths, currently back with Dundee on loan from Celtic, scored in that 3-1 win for the Dark Blues - while playing for Hibs.

Dundee are without a win at Easter Road in 14 visits since a 2-1 win in October 2001.

This will be Dundee's first Premiership match played on a Tuesday since a 5-1 defeat away to Aberdeen in December 2018; they have lost six of their last seven Tuesday fixtures in the competition, winning only once.

Hibs winger Martin Boyle has scored in three of his five Premiership appearances against Dundee, scoring three goals from just six shots on target in those games.

