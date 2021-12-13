Manchester City v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Joao Cancelo, Manchester City's only Premier League ever present this season, is suspended for the visit of Leeds

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo must serve a one-match ban against Leeds for accumulating five Premier League bookings.

Ilkay Gundogan is available despite an ongoing back issue but Ferran Torres is a long-term absentee.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has an unchanged squad at his disposal.

Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper remain out with hamstring injuries, while seven players are one booking from suspension.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leeds took four points off Manchester City last season and beat them at Etihad Stadium, but I don't see Marcelo Bielsa's side repeating that feat.

They put in a very decent performance against Chelsea on Saturday and must feel a bit robbed to have lost out to a last-gasp penalty at Stamford Bridge.

But they don't seem to be able to string together two good displays at the moment and I can't see them pushing City so close.

Wolves frustrated City for long periods on Saturday but Leeds are not a team that will go there and play as defensively that. They will be more open, and City will find a way through.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City are winless in four Premier League games against Leeds since a 2-1 home victory under Kevin Keegan in January 2003 (D2, L2).

Leeds, who won the corresponding fixture 2-1 last season, could earn consecutive away league victories against Manchester City for the first time in 34 years.

Manchester City

Victory on Tuesday would ensure City equal Liverpool's top-flight record of 33 wins in a calendar year, set in 1982.

Manchester City are unbeaten in 14 Premier League home matches played on a Tuesday since losing to Blackburn at Maine Road in August 1993 (W10, D4).

They have scored 499 goals in 206 Premier League games under Pep Guardiola. The fewest matches any team has taken to score 500 under one manager is 234, set by Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

Leeds United

Leeds' 2-1 triumph at Manchester City in April was only the second time in 20 attempts they have beaten the side starting the day top of the Premier League table.

They have won all five of their Premier League fixtures played on a Tuesday since returning to the top flight last year.

However, Leeds could become the first side to score at least twice in three successive Premier League matches but not win any of them since West Ham in March/April 2016.

Marcelo Bielsa's team have lost 10 of their 13 Premier League games (77%) without Kalvin Phillips since the beginning of last season, compared to just 11 defeats in 41 (27%) when he plays.

Raphinha has scored seven of Leeds' 17 league goals this season.

