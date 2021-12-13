Norwich City v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Norwich City defender Grant Hanley was substituted against Manchester United on Saturday because of a shoulder injury

TEAM NEWS

Grant Hanley has been ruled out for Norwich City because of shoulder ligament damage, while Christos Tzolis has tested positive for Covid-19.

Ben Gibson should be fit to return from a groin problem and Brandon Williams is available after being ineligible to face parent club Manchester United.

Two unnamed Aston Villa players have Covid-19 and will miss Tuesday's game.

Marvelous Nakamba is out with a knee issue so Morgan Sanson could make his first league start since April.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Norwich have a few injury problems but I was still impressed with the way they played against Manchester United.

The outcome of this game could come down to how much each team has got left in the tank because Aston Villa's players also put in a huge effort in their narrow defeat by Liverpool at Anfield.

I am going with a home win. I am sure Canaries boss Dean Smith would love to beat Villa after the way his three-year spell ended, but the reason I am backing Norwich is just down to the way they have improved since he took charge there.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich have lost six of the past seven Premier League meetings, with the exception being a 2-0 home win in December 2015.

Aston Villa's 5-1 top-flight victory in their most recent trip to Norwich ended a four-match losing streak at Carrow Road, with three of those defeats in the Championship.

Norwich City

Norwich have lost five of their first eight home league games in a season for the third time in their history, also doing so in 2019-20 in the Premier League and in 1946-47 in the Third Division South.

They have never won a Premier League match on a Tuesday in 15 attempts, drawing four and losing 11.

The Canaries have failed to score in 10 of their 16 league fixtures this season, more than any other side.

Norwich are one short of 400 Premier League goals in total.

Head coach Dean Smith won 55 and lost 56 of his 139 games in charge of Aston Villa from October 2018 until November this year.

Teemu Pukki has scored 16 of Norwich's past 34 Premier League goals, including five of eight this season.

Aston Villa

Villa have won three of their five league matches under Steven Gerrard, as many as they had in 11 attempts with Dean Smith in charge this season.

However, only Southampton have lost more Premier League games in 2021 than Villa's tally of 20.

Aston Villa's solitary clean sheet in 14 Premier League away fixtures came in a 1-0 victory against Manchester United in September.

Sixteen of their 21 league goals this season have come after half time.

Danny Ings has scored in all three of his Premier League appearances against Norwich.

