FC Halifax Town v King's Lynn Town

HalifaxFC Halifax Town19:45King's LynnKing's Lynn Town
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chesterfield
|18
|11
|6
|1
|36
|15
|21
|39
|2
|Boreham Wood
|18
|11
|5
|2
|28
|13
|15
|38
|3
|Bromley
|19
|11
|4
|4
|35
|22
|13
|37
|4
|Wrexham
|20
|10
|6
|4
|35
|20
|15
|36
|5
|Halifax
|18
|11
|3
|4
|29
|16
|13
|36
|6
|Notts County
|19
|10
|5
|4
|33
|22
|11
|35
|7
|Solihull Moors
|19
|10
|5
|4
|28
|20
|8
|35
|8
|Grimsby
|19
|10
|2
|7
|31
|21
|10
|32
|9
|Yeovil
|18
|9
|4
|5
|20
|15
|5
|31
|10
|Stockport
|18
|9
|3
|6
|29
|22
|7
|30
|11
|Dag & Red
|19
|9
|2
|8
|37
|26
|11
|29
|12
|Altrincham
|19
|7
|4
|8
|33
|29
|4
|25
|13
|Barnet
|19
|7
|4
|8
|24
|31
|-7
|25
|14
|Woking
|19
|8
|0
|11
|30
|30
|0
|24
|15
|Eastleigh
|17
|7
|3
|7
|21
|24
|-3
|24
|16
|Torquay
|19
|7
|3
|9
|28
|32
|-4
|24
|17
|Wealdstone
|19
|5
|6
|8
|19
|29
|-10
|21
|18
|Aldershot
|19
|6
|2
|11
|23
|32
|-9
|20
|19
|Southend
|18
|4
|3
|11
|15
|30
|-15
|15
|20
|Weymouth
|19
|4
|3
|12
|21
|38
|-17
|15
|21
|Maidenhead United
|18
|4
|3
|11
|19
|38
|-19
|15
|22
|King's Lynn
|18
|3
|2
|13
|17
|38
|-21
|11
|23
|Dover
|19
|0
|4
|15
|15
|43
|-28
|-8
