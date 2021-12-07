Last updated on .From the section Southend

Charlie Sayers made his senior Southend debut against Solihull Moors on 2 October

Southend United teenager Charlie Sayers has joined Premier League club Tottenham for an undisclosed fee.

The 17-year-old full-back has made six National League appearances for the Shrimpers this season.

Sayers will enter the Spurs academy and play for their under-18 side.

"To play at 17 in a really tough league shows a lot of character. He's got a mature head on him for his young age and hopefully can take that forward," said Southend head coach Kevin Maher.