Charlie Sayers: Southend teenage prospect joins Tottenham for undisclosed fee
Southend United teenager Charlie Sayers has joined Premier League club Tottenham for an undisclosed fee.
The 17-year-old full-back has made six National League appearances for the Shrimpers this season.
Sayers will enter the Spurs academy and play for their under-18 side.
"To play at 17 in a really tough league shows a lot of character. He's got a mature head on him for his young age and hopefully can take that forward," said Southend head coach Kevin Maher.