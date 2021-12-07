Last updated on .From the section Football

Rodriguez, left, celebrates making the 2014 World Cup final with Argentina team-mate Lionel Messi

Former Liverpool winger Maxi Rodriguez finally hung up his boots in an emotional farewell that drew tributes from around the globe.

The 40-year-old, who played for the Reds between 2010 and 2012, was substituted to a standing ovation in Newell's Old Boys' draw with Banfield.

Fireworks went off as Rodriguez was congratulated by both sets of players.

Argentine legend Lionel Messi and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson paid tribute to Rodriguez on social media.

Messi, who was also part of the Argentina squad who made the World Cup final in 2014, said it was a "massive honour" to have played with Rodriguez. external-link

"Congratulations on an amazing career, it was a pleasure to work with you and play with you when you were at Liverpool," said Henderson, who joined the Reds in 2011, the year before Rodriguez headed back to first club Newell's for the second of three stints for his hometown side.

Luis Suarez, another former Liverpool team-mate, also praised Rodriguez's career and character.

"Yesterday was a very special day not only for you but for all the people who love football," tweeted the Atletico Madrid striker. external-link

"Congratulate you on your beautiful record."

Rodriguez had led his team out on to the pitch at the start of the game with his two children. His team-mates were all wearing shirts dedicated to him.