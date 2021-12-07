Women's Champions League - Group A
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women20:00Juventus FemminileJuventus Femminile
Venue: Kingsmeadow

Chelsea Women v Juventus Femminile: Magdalena Eriksson expects 'toughest game'

Magdalena Eriksson runs with the ball
Magdalena Eriksson helped Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-0 in Sunday's FA Cup final

Magdalena Eriksson expects Chelsea's "toughest game" as the side faces Juventus in the Champions League three days after winning the FA Cup.

The Blues beat Arsenal 3-0 on Sunday in a dominant performance that made amends for their only loss of the season against the Gunners in September.

Victory against Juventus on Wednesday would guarantee Chelsea's place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

But Eriksson says the "challenging schedule" makes it a "tough test".

"With the circumstances it will be the toughest game," the 28-year-old defender added.

"We're coming off an international break and days after an FA Cup final. It's going to be a tough test to show how we can put other performances behind us and have eyes forward to the next game.

"The squad is used to this. We have players with experience. We will manage it fine if we focus on the next game."

'We are still Champions League newcomers' - Hayes

Currently sitting top of group A, Chelsea will reach the Champions League quarter-finals with a win or if Wolfsburg lose to Servette in Wednesday's early kick-off.

Sunday's win in last season's delayed FA Cup final completed a 2020-21 domestic treble for the Blues, who also won the Women's Super League and League Cup.

The Champions League still evades Emma Hayes' side after they lost their first final 4-0 to Barcelona in May.

But the manager says Chelsea will not focus all their efforts on Europe as "you can't put all your eggs in one basket".

"In the Champions League we are still relative newcomers in terms of getting to the latter stages of the competition," Hayes explained.

"Playing in Europe is a completely different beast and one where I think we are gaining the right experience that is building our confidence."

Wednesday 8th December 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women4310134910
2Juventus Femminile42118447
3VfL Wolfsburg Ladies412110735
4Servette Women4004016-160

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris Saint-Germain Féminines44001301312
2Real Madrid Femenino42026606
3Zhytlobud-1 Women411226-44
4Breidablik Women401309-91

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino44001511412
2Arsenal Women430113589
3TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies4103513-83
4HB Køge Women4004115-140

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon Féminines430110289
2FC Bayern München Ladies42116247
3Benfica Women411227-54
4BK Häcken Women410329-73
