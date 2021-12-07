Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Ryan Lowe (left) had been under contract at Plymouth until the summer of 2024

Ryan Lowe has resigned as manager of League One Plymouth Argyle, who have appointed assistant Steven Schumacher as his successor.

Lowe, 43, is expected to be named as boss of Championship side Preston.

Argyle said a club in a higher division had activated a clause to speak to Lowe, who expressed a desire to leave.

Former midfielder Schumacher, 37, had been number two to Lowe at Bury and Plymouth, with the pair getting both clubs promoted from League Two.

"Of course, we thank Ryan for his achievements as manager, and we wish him all the best for the future," said Plymouth chief executive Andrew Parkinson.

"We are very excited about the appointment, and look forward to Steven building on the impressive foundations he has laid at Argyle."

Preston sacked head coach Frankie McAvoy on Monday, with the Lancashire club 18th in the Championship.

Ex-Shrewsbury, Bury and Tranmere striker Lowe spent two and a half years in charge at Home Park, leaving the Pilgrims fourth in League One, with his final game in charge an FA Cup second-round victory at Rochdale on Sunday.

Meanwhile, for Schumacher it will be his first job as a manager.

"For as long as I've known him, Steven's dedication to becoming the best coach he can be has been there for all to see, and I firmly believe the time is right for him to step into management," added Plymouth director of football Neil Dewsnip.