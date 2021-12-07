Scottish Cup replay wins for Morton & Cove Rangers
Morton held their nerve in a penalty shoot-out to beat Inverness CT and set up a Scottish Cup visit to Motherwell.
Danny Devine had equalised for the Championship leaders at Cappielow but the defender's spot-kick was later saved by Jack Hamilton.
Gary Oliver tucked in the decisive penalty, with Robbie Muirhead, scorer of the opening goal, also on target.
In another third round replay, Cove Rangers stunned Queen of the South with a 3-0 win at Palmerston Park.
The reward for the League One leaders is a trip to Easter Road to take on Hibernian in January.
Fraser Fyvie, a Scottish Cup winner with Hibs in 2016, found the top corner with angled shot before the interval and Mitch Megginson added a late brace for the visitors.
The replay between Darvel and Brechin City was postponed and has been rescheduled for next Tuesday.
Revised Scottish Cup fourth round draw
Aberdeen v Edinburgh City
Alloa Athletic v Celtic
Arbroath v Brechin City or Darvel
Auchinleck Talbot v Heart of Midlothian
Ayr United v St Mirren
Banks O'Dee v Raith Rovers
Clydebank v Annan Athletic
Dumbarton v Dundee
Hibernian v Cove Rangers
Kelty Hearts or Montrose v St Johnstone
Kilmarnock v Dundee United
Livingston v Ross County
Motherwell v Greenock Morton
Partick Thistle v Airdrieonians
Peterhead v East Kilbride
Rangers v Stirling Albion