Morton goalkeeper Jack Hamilton made the only save in a 5-4 shoot-out success

Morton held their nerve in a penalty shoot-out to beat Inverness CT and set up a Scottish Cup visit to Motherwell.

Danny Devine had equalised for the Championship leaders at Cappielow but the defender's spot-kick was later saved by Jack Hamilton.

Gary Oliver tucked in the decisive penalty, with Robbie Muirhead, scorer of the opening goal, also on target.

In another third round replay, Cove Rangers stunned Queen of the South with a 3-0 win at Palmerston Park.

The reward for the League One leaders is a trip to Easter Road to take on Hibernian in January.

Fraser Fyvie, a Scottish Cup winner with Hibs in 2016, found the top corner with angled shot before the interval and Mitch Megginson added a late brace for the visitors.

The replay between Darvel and Brechin City was postponed and has been rescheduled for next Tuesday.

Revised Scottish Cup fourth round draw

Aberdeen v Edinburgh City

Alloa Athletic v Celtic

Arbroath v Brechin City or Darvel

Auchinleck Talbot v Heart of Midlothian

Ayr United v St Mirren

Banks O'Dee v Raith Rovers

Clydebank v Annan Athletic

Dumbarton v Dundee

Hibernian v Cove Rangers

Kelty Hearts or Montrose v St Johnstone

Kilmarnock v Dundee United

Livingston v Ross County

Motherwell v Greenock Morton

Partick Thistle v Airdrieonians

Peterhead v East Kilbride

Rangers v Stirling Albion