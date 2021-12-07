Last updated on .From the section Irish

The Irish Premiership game between Dungannon Swifts and Warrenpoint Town scheduled for Tuesday night has been called off after heavy rain left the pitch at Stangmore Park unplayable.

The playing surface was initially deemed playable when a pitch inspection was held at 14:30 GMT.

However further rainfall in Dungannon led to the pitch becoming waterlogged and the match being postponed at 18:20.

No new date has yet been announced for the fixture.