Champions League - Group F
Man UtdManchester United20:00Young BoysYoung Boys
Venue: Old Trafford

Man Utd v Young Boys: Donny van de Beek & Dean Henderson to start

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson
Manchester United have won three of their five group games in the Champions League so far

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson and midfielder Donny van de Beek will start Manchester United's Champions League game against Young Boys on Wednesday.

United, who are already through to the last 16 as group winners, are expected to make several changes.

Striker Edinson Cavani and defender Raphael Varane will not be available because of injury but return to full training next week.

Ralf Rangnick's side have won three and drawn one of their five group games.

"I haven't finally decided but it makes sense that we rest a few players due to the crowded fixture list over the next weeks and months," said Rangnick.

"We need to keep the positive momentum. It is important that we win the game. We need to make up for losing the first game to Young Boys."

New interim boss Rangnick, who won his first game in charge against Crystal Palace on Sunday, also confirmed that American Chris Armas will join United as assistant coach, while Sascha Lense will come in as a sports psychologist.

Despite the fact United have already progressed to the knockout stages, Rangnick said it was important to build winning momentum during his first few weeks in charge.

"If you win games it is the best tool to gain confidence. I need to get into their heart, their brains, their blood, whatever. The first steps have been taken," said Rangnick.

"I have only been here for a week. A club like Manchester United wishes to be as successful as we can be. It is important we develop the team. We are playing every three days, so it has to happen in games.

"This is a perfect opportunity to get to know the players."

Midfielder Nemanja Matic added: "We have to try to impress the manager and show we deserve to play. We want to finish in the best possible way with three points."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 8th December 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64021810812
2PSG6321138511
3RB Leipzig6213151417
4Club Bruges6114620-144

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool66001761118
2Atl Madrid621378-17
3FC Porto6123411-75
4AC Milan611469-34

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax66002051518
2Sporting6303141229
3B Dortmund63031011-19
4Besiktas6006319-160

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid65011431115
2Inter Milan631285310
3Sheriff Tiraspol6213711-47
4Shakhtar Donetsk6024212-102

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich55001931615
2Barcelona521226-47
3Benfica512259-45
4Dynamo Kyiv501419-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd5311107310
2Villarreal52129727
3Atalanta5131101006
4Young Boys5113611-54

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille52214318
2RB Salzburg52127617
3Sevilla51315416
4Wolfsburg512247-35

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea5401101912
2Juventus540196312
3Zenit St Petersburg51137704
4Malmö FF5014113-121
View full Champions League tables

