Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Club Brugge 1.
Kylian Mbappe became the youngest player to reach 30 Champions League goals as Paris St-Germain rounded off Group A with a win over Club Bruges.
The hosts were already guaranteed to qualify for the knockout stage in second place, behind Manchester City, while defeat sees Bruges finish bottom.
Mbappe all but put the game to bed inside seven minutes, scoring twice in quick succession for the home side.
Lionel Messi also scored twice either side of a Bruges consolation.
Mats Rits beat goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with a slotted finish for the visitors, who created several good chances.
Mbappe's first came after 72 seconds, firing into the bottom corner when goalkeeper Simon Mignolet palmed a cross into his path, before the France forward volleyed in from Angel di Maria's clipped pass soon after.
That took him to 31 goals in Europe's elite competition, passing the 30-goal landmark at the age of 22 years and 352 days to surpass Messi, who was 23 years and 131 days when he reached that target.
Mbappe then set up the man whose record he had just broken, though PSG's third was a classic Messi dribble and finish.
The 34-year-old scampered to the edge of the Bruges box, shifted the ball on to his left foot and curled into the corner to score against a 38th different side in the competition, a joint-record alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.
Messi grabbed his second after Rits had responded for the Belgian side, slotting in from the spot after he was fouled for his fifth Champions League goal this season and 125th in total.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 50G Donnarumma
- 2Hakimi
- 5Marquinhos
- 22Diallo
- 25Tavares MendesSubstituted forKehrerat 50'minutesBooked at 55mins
- 18Wijnaldum
- 6VerrattiSubstituted forEbimbeat 83'minutes
- 27GueyeSubstituted forParedesat 71'minutes
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forHerreraat 71'minutes
- 30Messi
- 7MbappéBooked at 70minsSubstituted forIcardiat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 3Kimpembe
- 8Paredes
- 9Icardi
- 15Danilo
- 17Dagba
- 21Herrera
- 24Kehrer
- 28Ebimbe
- 60Letellier
Club Bruges
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Mignolet
- 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
- 5Hendry
- 4N'Soki
- 18Ricca
- 26RitsSubstituted forVormerat 69'minutes
- 3BalantaSubstituted forMbamba-Muandaat 69'minutes
- 98SandraSubstituted forvan der Bremptat 57'minutes
- 20Vanaken
- 10LangBooked at 61mins
- 90De Ketelaere
Substitutes
- 2Sobol
- 7Wesley
- 8Otasowie
- 11Maouassa
- 19Sowah
- 21Izquierdo
- 25Vormer
- 28van der Brempt
- 29Dost
- 44Mechele
- 72Mbamba-Muanda
- 91Lammens
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 47,492
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Club Brugge 1.
Post update
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Marquinhos.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruud Vormer with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.
Post update
Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Noa Lang (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Offside, Club Brugge. Hans Vanaken tries a through ball, but Charles De Ketelaere is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Éric Ebimbe (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.
Post update
Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Ignace van der Brempt (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Éric Ebimbe replaces Marco Verratti.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi replaces Kylian Mbappé.
Post update
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.
Post update
Foul by Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain).