Ajax v Sporting Lisbon

Match ends, Ajax 4, Sporting Lisbon 2.
Line-ups
Ajax
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 32Pasveer
- 12MazraouiSubstituted forTimberat 77'minutes
- 3SchuursBooked at 44minsSubstituted forRenschat 60'minutes
- 21Martínez
- 17BlindSubstituted forTagliaficoat 45'minutes
- 4ÁlvarezBooked at 54minsSubstituted forTaylorat 72'minutes
- 8Gravenberch
- 11dos Santos
- 23Berghuis
- 7Neres CamposSubstituted forKlaassenat 60'minutes
- 22Haller
Substitutes
- 2Timber
- 6Klaassen
- 9Pereira da Silva
- 10Tadic
- 15Rensch
- 16Gorter
- 19Labyad
- 24Onana
- 25Taylor
- 26Jensen
- 30Daramy
- 31Tagliafico
Sporting
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 31Neves Virgínia
- 13Novo Neto
- 25Inácio
- 2Reis de Lima
- 87Pontes EstevesSubstituted forJacinto Dos Názinhoat 73'minutes
- 68Santos BragançaBooked at 7minsSubstituted forLuis Essugoat 81'minutes
- 15UgarteSubstituted forSarabiaat 73'minutes
- 47de Sousa Esgaio
- 19de Melo TomásSubstituted forPereira Gonçalvesat 60'minutes
- 11Gomes dos SantosSubstituted forDias Fernandesat 60'minutes
- 7Souza RamosBooked at 35mins
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 8Nunes
- 17Sarabia
- 21Dias Fernandes
- 22Eusébio Paulo
- 24Porro
- 28Pereira Gonçalves
- 63Martinez Marsà
- 71Jacinto Dos Názinho
- 84Luis Essugo
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ajax 4, Sporting Lisbon 2.
Attempt missed. Steven Berghuis (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Antony.
Foul by Davy Klaassen (Ajax).
Luís Neto (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Dário Essugo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Berghuis.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Luís Neto.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Antony (Ajax) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sébastien Haller.
Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ricardo Esgaio (Sporting Lisbon).
Attempt missed. Názinho (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Paulinho.
Post update
Foul by Antony (Ajax).
Post update
Ricardo Esgaio (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Devyne Rensch (Ajax).
Post update
Paulinho (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Dário Essugo replaces Daniel Bragança.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Luís Neto.
Goal! Ajax 4, Sporting Lisbon 2. Bruno Tabata (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ricardo Esgaio.
Foul by Davy Klaassen (Ajax).