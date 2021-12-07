Champions League - Group C
AjaxAjax4SportingSporting Lisbon2

Ajax v Sporting Lisbon

Line-ups

Ajax

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Pasveer
  • 12MazraouiSubstituted forTimberat 77'minutes
  • 3SchuursBooked at 44minsSubstituted forRenschat 60'minutes
  • 21Martínez
  • 17BlindSubstituted forTagliaficoat 45'minutes
  • 4ÁlvarezBooked at 54minsSubstituted forTaylorat 72'minutes
  • 8Gravenberch
  • 11dos Santos
  • 23Berghuis
  • 7Neres CamposSubstituted forKlaassenat 60'minutes
  • 22Haller

Substitutes

  • 2Timber
  • 6Klaassen
  • 9Pereira da Silva
  • 10Tadic
  • 15Rensch
  • 16Gorter
  • 19Labyad
  • 24Onana
  • 25Taylor
  • 26Jensen
  • 30Daramy
  • 31Tagliafico

Sporting

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 31Neves Virgínia
  • 13Novo Neto
  • 25Inácio
  • 2Reis de Lima
  • 87Pontes EstevesSubstituted forJacinto Dos Názinhoat 73'minutes
  • 68Santos BragançaBooked at 7minsSubstituted forLuis Essugoat 81'minutes
  • 15UgarteSubstituted forSarabiaat 73'minutes
  • 47de Sousa Esgaio
  • 19de Melo TomásSubstituted forPereira Gonçalvesat 60'minutes
  • 11Gomes dos SantosSubstituted forDias Fernandesat 60'minutes
  • 7Souza RamosBooked at 35mins

Substitutes

  • 1Adán
  • 8Nunes
  • 17Sarabia
  • 21Dias Fernandes
  • 22Eusébio Paulo
  • 24Porro
  • 28Pereira Gonçalves
  • 63Martinez Marsà
  • 71Jacinto Dos Názinho
  • 84Luis Essugo
Referee:
Davide Massa

Match Stats

Home TeamAjaxAway TeamSporting
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home19
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ajax 4, Sporting Lisbon 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ajax 4, Sporting Lisbon 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Steven Berghuis (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Antony.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Davy Klaassen (Ajax).

  5. Post update

    Luís Neto (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Dário Essugo.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Berghuis.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Luís Neto.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antony (Ajax) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sébastien Haller.

  10. Post update

    Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ricardo Esgaio (Sporting Lisbon).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Názinho (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Paulinho.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Antony (Ajax).

  14. Post update

    Ricardo Esgaio (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Devyne Rensch (Ajax).

  16. Post update

    Paulinho (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Dário Essugo replaces Daniel Bragança.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Luís Neto.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Ajax 4, Sporting Lisbon 2. Bruno Tabata (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ricardo Esgaio.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Davy Klaassen (Ajax).

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64021810812
2PSG6321138511
3RB Leipzig6213151417
4Club Bruges6114620-144

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool66001761118
2Atl Madrid621378-17
3FC Porto6123411-75
4AC Milan611469-34

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax66002051518
2Sporting6303141229
3B Dortmund63031011-19
4Besiktas6006319-160

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid65011431115
2Inter Milan631285310
3Sheriff Tiraspol6213711-47
4Shakhtar Donetsk6024212-102

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich55001931615
2Barcelona521226-47
3Benfica512259-45
4Dynamo Kyiv501419-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd5311107310
2Villarreal52129727
3Atalanta5131101006
4Young Boys5113611-54

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille52214318
2RB Salzburg52127617
3Sevilla51315416
4Wolfsburg512247-35

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea5401101912
2Juventus540196312
3Zenit St Petersburg51137704
4Malmö FF5014113-121
View full Champions League tables

