Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Inter Milan 0.
Record 13-time winners Real Madrid finished top of Champions League Group D with victory over 10-man Inter Milan, who progress in second place.
Inter would have leapfrogged their opponents with victory in Spain but could not convert their chances.
Lautaro Martinez volleyed over from close range, Edin Dzeko headed straight at Thibaut Courtois and Ivan Perisic flicked a header against the post.
Toni Kroos scored the opener for Real and Marco Asensio curled in the second.
Former Germany international midfielder Kroos' effort was the La Liga side's 1,000th goal in the European Cup, becoming the first club to reach that landmark.
Substitute Asensio's strike - a minute after coming on - was a beauty, picking the ball up on the edge of the box and caressing a finish into the top corner.
Carlo Ancelotti's men could have doubled their lead before half-time but Rodrygo struck the foot of the post and smashed into the side-netting from a promising position shortly after.
Inter were chasing the game in the second period but were unable to get on the scoresheet with midfielder Nicolo Barella sent off just after the hour mark for lashing out at defender Eder Militao.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 3MilitãoBooked at 64mins
- 4Alaba
- 23Mendy
- 10Modric
- 14CasemiroSubstituted forCamavingaat 71'minutes
- 8KroosSubstituted forValverdeat 78'minutes
- 21RodrygoSubstituted forAsensioat 78'minutes
- 16JovicSubstituted forMarianoat 78'minutes
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forE Hazardat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 17Vázquez
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 25Camavinga
- 40Fuidias
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'AmbrosioBooked at 54mins
- 37Skriniar
- 95BastoniBooked at 74mins
- 2DumfriesSubstituted forDimarcoat 45'minutes
- 23BarellaBooked at 64mins
- 77BrozovicSubstituted forVidalat 60'minutes
- 20CalhanogluSubstituted forVecinoat 60'minutes
- 14Perisic
- 10MartínezSubstituted forGagliardiniat 66'minutes
- 9DzekoSubstituted forSánchezat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 6de Vrij
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 11Kolarov
- 12Sensi
- 21Cordaz
- 22Vidal
- 32Dimarco
- 46Zanotti
- 97Radu
- Referee:
- Dr. Felix Brych
- Attendance:
- 46,887
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Inter Milan 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Dimarco with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Federico Valverde.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Eden Hazard replaces Vinícius Júnior.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Inter Milan 0. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ivan Perisic.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Luka Jovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Toni Kroos.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Rodrygo.
Post update
Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by David Alaba (Real Madrid).
Booking
Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).
Post update
Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga replaces Casemiro.
Post update
Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).
Post update
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Casemiro.