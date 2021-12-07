Champions League - Group D
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar Donetsk0Sheriff TiraspolSheriff Tiraspol0

Shakhtar Donetsk v Sheriff Tiraspol

Line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 30Pyatov
  • 2Cordeiro Dos Santos
  • 77Bondar
  • 4Kryvtsov
  • 44Korniienko
  • 8Marcos Antônio
  • 11Marlos
  • 15Bondarenko
  • 25Sudakov
  • 19Solomon
  • 99Dos Santos PedroBooked at 10mins

Substitutes

  • 1Shevchenko
  • 3da Silva Matos
  • 7de Andrade Barberan
  • 10Júnior Moraes
  • 14Cardoso Lemos Martins
  • 20Mudryk
  • 22Matvienko
  • 26Konoplya
  • 31dos Santos
  • 45Sikan
  • 70Konoplyanka
  • 81Trubin

Sheriff Tiraspol

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 30Athanasiadis
  • 13Peixoto Costanza
  • 2Arboleda Hurtado
  • 55Dulanto
  • 15da Silva Leite
  • 9Traoré
  • 21AddoBooked at 18mins
  • 77Souza da Silva
  • 22Kolovos
  • 31Thill
  • 99Yansane

Substitutes

  • 1Celeadnic
  • 6Radeljic
  • 8Belousov
  • 10Castañeda Velez
  • 16Julien
  • 19Cojocari
  • 20Nikolov
  • 33Pascenco
  • 98Cojocaru
Referee:
Donatas Rumsas

Match Stats

Home TeamShakhtar DonetskAway TeamSheriff Tiraspol
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home6
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Adama Traoré.

  2. Post update

    Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Heorhii Sudakov.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Sheriff Tiraspol. Gustavo Dulanto tries a through ball, but Momo Yansane is caught offside.

  4. Booking

    Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dodô (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Artem Bondarenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Manor Solomon following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Gustavo Dulanto.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marlos Bonfim (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Manor Solomon with a through ball.

  11. Post update

    Viktor Korniienko (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Adama Traoré (Sheriff Tiraspol).

  13. Booking

    Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk).

  15. Post update

    Momo Yansane (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Bruno.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Marlos Bonfim.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Sheriff Tiraspol. Fernando Costanza tries a through ball, but Adama Traoré is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Valerii Bondar (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Heorhii Sudakov with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Fernando Costanza.

