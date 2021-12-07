National League
SouthendSouthend United0Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United0

Southend United v Maidenhead United

Last updated on .

Line-ups

Southend

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 3Ralph
  • 5Hobson
  • 17Walsh
  • 10Dalby
  • 9Murphy
  • 14Ferguson
  • 20Atkinson
  • 22LopataBooked at 4mins
  • 24Demetriou
  • 33Brunt

Substitutes

  • 8Dunne
  • 11Egbri
  • 12Clifford
  • 15Gard
  • 18Rush

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 26Holden
  • 6Clerima
  • 24Massey
  • 10Ferdinand
  • 3Wells
  • 5Parry
  • 27Adams
  • 17Smith
  • 19Upward
  • 18Acquah
  • 22Kelly

Substitutes

  • 2Sendles-White
  • 9Blissett
  • 11Sparkes
  • 14Burley
  • 15Beckwith
Referee:
Scott Tallis

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Kacper Lopata (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield17106135152036
2Boreham Wood17105226131335
3Bromley18104434221234
4Wrexham1996434201433
5Halifax17103428161233
6Grimsby18102631201132
7Notts County189542921832
8Solihull Moors189542420432
9Stockport179352820830
10Dag & Red1992837261129
11Yeovil178451915428
12Altrincham187473328525
13Barnet187472430-625
14Woking1880103028224
15Eastleigh167362121024
16Torquay186392631-521
17Wealdstone185671928-921
18Aldershot1852112032-1217
19Southend1743101325-1215
20Maidenhead United1743101833-1515
21Weymouth1843112137-1615
22King's Lynn1722131537-228
23Dover1804141441-27-8
View full National League table

Top Stories

