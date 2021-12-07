Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward is 'best in the business, without Messi and Ronaldo era'

Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah has 20 goals and nine assists for Liverpool this season

Mohamed Salah's contract situation might not be clear, but the forward's status as an all-time Liverpool great is hardly in doubt.

Salah has been in the form of his life so far this season and his goal against AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday took his tally to 20 in all competitions - and we've only reached 7 December.

By date, only Reds legends Ian Rush (7 November) and Roger Hunt (25 November) have reached the landmark more quickly than Salah, who has also provided nine assists.

It was not a stellar showing from the former Fiorentina and Roma player at the San Siro, but he was still given a standing ovation by the home supporters when he made his way off the pitch just after the hour mark.

"Without the era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, how would we think of Mohamed Salah right now?" asked Pat Nevin on BBC Radio 5 Live. "We would think of him as the best in the business."

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon said: "Mohamed Salah is up there with any other player I've seen in the past few years. He is the closest player I've seen to Lionel Messi."

'Where can he go at the minute? Spanish football is struggling'

Liverpool fell behind to England defender Fikayo Tomori's effort for AC Milan before Salah equalised on 36 minutes for Jurgen Klopp's men.

The forward was quickest to react to goalkeeper Mike Maignan's save from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's shot, firing in a first-time finish from the rebound into the roof of the net.

"When Salah had his shot, he took it when the ball was on the rise," said Nevin. "Nobody takes it when the ball is on the rise, they take it when it's going down.

"He thinks about things in a different way. He seems to get power out of his left foot in a way that only Lionel Messi can."

However, there are still questions about Salah's long-term future at Anfield, with the Egyptian yet to sign a new contract and his current deal set to expire in 2023.

Reds boss Klopp had sounded optimistic this week that his star man will agree a new deal, something former Anfield striker Michael Owen also believes will happen.

Owen told BT Sport: "His contract will get sorted out, but these things are complicated. This is probably the last big contract of his career so he's got to take his time about things.

"Where can he go at the minute? Spanish football is struggling."

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand added: "Do you think he is sitting there with his agent and saying 'just go and search out the highest paid player in the league and put me a couple of pound above them'? He's the best player in the league at the moment."

'I could not be more proud'

When Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan were draw together in August, Group B was described as the 'Group of Death' but Klopp's side swept all three times aside with ease.

They become the first English side in history to win all six games in a Champions League group stage, scoring 17 times and conceding six goals.

The Reds also won six successive Champions League matches for the first time, despite making a number of changes to their starting line-up, finishing an incredible 11 points clear of second-placed Atletico.

"Very proud," said Klopp. "Especially because of the sixth game to be honest. We chose that line-up because we wanted to win the game. We needed fresh legs. We needed desire to play this game which is difficult in this hectic schedule to always be on fire for the next game.

"What the boys did tonight, I could not be more proud. It was an incredible game. I am so happy.

"The performance was outstanding. Having 21 shots, so many situations where we played outstandingly well and defended passionately and well organised."

  • Comment posted by Utterly Butterly, today at 00:49

    Ronaldo past it & playing for his pension in a has been team. Messi probably the best in the world still but Salah a very very close 2nd.

  • Comment posted by Jagie Rai, today at 00:15

    Very bbc to support a Liverpool player? One lucky European cup. One league title. Otherwise what? And leaves Liverpool in the summer……let’s get real please

    • Reply posted by Sweatbubble, today at 00:23

      Sweatbubble replied:
      Ha ha ha ha ha - a bonafide wump.
      Good luck to you mate, believe what you want. One lucky European cup and no mention of PL title.

      School tomorrow, off you go

  • Comment posted by James , today at 00:11

    Who Salad lol Salah is not greatest player just i see him mostly lazy player stay goal box area wait for ball to collect that i can score easy

    • Reply posted by hi, today at 00:14

      hi replied:
      You can’t watch many Liverpool games then. Leading the premier league assists charts, all-round playmaker besides top scorer, pressing from the front too

  • Comment posted by SJH, today at 00:10

    Arsenal fan but LOVE Salah. He has that Ronaldinho/Henry swagger where you just cant help but smile when you watch him play. Staggering player!

  • Comment posted by Stuart, at 23:59 7 Dec

    Yawn!
    Yes, Salah is an exceptionally good player. BUT... come back when he's got 800+ career goals then we'll talk about it.
    (Never gonna happen)

    • Reply posted by Sweatbubble, today at 00:24

      Sweatbubble replied:
      Yawn - but Salah is a team player, unlike Crapaldo that wouldn’t know a team if they fell on him

  • Comment posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, at 23:56 7 Dec

    Currently best in the world, end of.

    • Reply posted by czerwonadupa, today at 00:01

      czerwonadupa replied:
      Lewandowski says he isn't

  • Comment posted by OK27, at 23:44 7 Dec

    Unfortunately, Messi and Ronaldo are still playing, Ronaldo has just got his 801st career goal against Mo’s 222.
    Typical LFC banter, contract chatter. Don’t get me wrong - Mo is an honourable, decent bloke, good player, but please… let’s just see how he’s doing when he’s 37 years of age and playing in the CL and PL.

    • Reply posted by Digger, today at 00:36

      Digger replied:
      Hence the article that says "If Messi and Ronaldo weren't around."

      That came from an Everton shill.

      Why do you folk get so irate over the opinion of someone else on a player? You're like that guy in the Ricky Gervais sketch that sees an ad for free boxing lessons and complains that he doesn't want boxing lessons.

      Some grown men have a really unhealthy obsession with hating their rivals.

  • Comment posted by Big Al, at 23:42 7 Dec

    Total clickbait. At least half a dozen other players ahead of him.

  • Comment posted by john f, at 23:41 7 Dec

    As a well known Italian chef once said and if my grandma had wheels she'd be a bike.

  • Comment posted by INKLOPPWETRUST, at 23:40 7 Dec

    Incredible and still not refined.

  • Comment posted by Giggs 34 trophies baby beat that, at 23:40 7 Dec

    How many goal does Salah have in Europe compared to Messi/Ronaldo?

    • Reply posted by Y0U, at 23:45 7 Dec

      Y0U replied:
      More than both of them this season.

  • Comment posted by Eternal Optimism, at 23:40 7 Dec

    Nevin talking rubbish as per, in the earlier version of the competition there were many brilliant players, Ronaldo and Messi have had their day, now its time to move on.

  • Comment posted by KarlosMac2020, at 23:39 7 Dec

    Messi and Ronaldo have done it for ten or more seasons and their numbers were incredible while winning trophies consistently...no need to get ahead of ourselves here.
    Quality player, and having a very good season.
    Nevin and Lennon on some hard whiskey.

    • Reply posted by hi, at 23:48 7 Dec

      hi replied:
      Not sure what you read. Neither Nevin nor Lennon said he has had as good a career as either Messi or Ronaldo. Some people simply seem unwilling to give Salah the credit he deserves unfortunately

  • Comment posted by CosySunset, at 23:38 7 Dec

    He is the best. And has the stats to prove it

  • Comment posted by turkish, at 23:36 7 Dec

    Have to ask why on earth was he playing tonight. A top manager like Fergie would have rested him.

    • Reply posted by Eternal Optimism, at 23:41 7 Dec

      Eternal Optimism replied:
      Bullocks, Fergie made plenty of team selection errors but his success has airbrushed them out of existence.

  • Comment posted by Lightning-F57, at 23:35 7 Dec

    5th season wonder :)

  • Comment posted by LFCFAN_TX, at 23:30 7 Dec

    We've been spoiled down the years with some fine strikers. He will go down as one of the grratest to play for us. We need him to sign that extension as the alternative is almost certainly an inferior player for the same outlay.

  • Comment posted by deano33, at 23:29 7 Dec

    Y.N.W.A.

    • Reply posted by Dad, at 23:48 7 Dec

      Dad replied:
      Yawn

  • Comment posted by bungle99, at 23:28 7 Dec

    Him and best European striker who lost to another strike at that french footy contest recently. Maybe add halland once he has done it for a few years.

