Injured Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi has a chance of making the League Cup final on Sunday, says Ange Postecoglou, whose attacking options are further depleted for Wednesday's Scottish Premiership game at Ross County.
James Forrest is out and Mikey Johnston a doubt after both came off injured in Sunday's defeat of Motherwell.
Fellow winger Jota and strikers Albian Ajeti and Giorgios Giakoumakis are already absent, while Postecoglou said of Kyogo's chances of facing Hibernian at Hampden: "Who knows, I am not sure.
"It's a day-to-day thing. If he's ready to go, we'll play him. And if he's not, we'll look to the following game.
"I'd expect him to be back at some point in the next week or so, the way he's improving. But with these things, you're relying on everything running smoothly and it doesn't always go that way.
"He and the medical team are working hard and we'll see what happens."
Despite the list of missing personnel, Postecoglou is impressed with the way the rest of the squad has "rolled up their sleeves" and kept Celtic within four points of league leaders Rangers.
"The guys have been brilliant in terms of not making or looking for excuses," he said.
"Our performances in the last three months have been very, very consistent and, pleasingly, the results have followed as well."
Celtic are seeking a sixth straight league win in Dingwall, while County rose off the foot of the table with victory over Dundee on Saturday extending their unbeaten run to four games.
Team news
County defender Alex Iacovitti is likely to be sidelined until after the winter break with a hamstring strain he sustained against St Mirren on 1 December.
Celtic, as well as being without Kyogo, Forrest, Ajeti, Giakoumakis and possibly Johnston, have centre-back Christopher Jullien missing as he continues to build up fitness after long-term injury.
Match stats
- County won their last home league match against Celtic 1-0 in February of last season, ending a 10-game home league winless run against them (D2 L8).
- Celtic have won nine of their last 10 league meetings with County, beating them 3-0 at Celtic Park earlier this season.
- County have won both of their last two midweek league matches (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) at home, beating Hamilton 2-1 in May last season and Hibernian 1-0 in November this term.
- Celtic have won each of their last five away league matches, scoring two or more goals each time. Before this, they were winless in eight league outings away from home (D3 L5).
- Celtic's Forrest has been directly involved in eight goals in his last seven league appearances against County, scoring three and assisting five. However, all of those goal involvements came at Celtic Park.