Crystal Palace v Southampton

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen celebrates
Central defender Joachim Andersen is poised to return for Crystal Palace after a four-match absence

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace welcome back fit-again pair Joachim Andersen and Luka Milivojevic.

Injured midfielder James McArthur is Palace's only absentee.

Southampton's Che Adams is still out with a hamstring injury, while fellow forwards Adam Armstrong and Armando Broja were unable to finish Saturday's defeat at Arsenal and will be assessed.

Oriol Romeu and Mohammed Salisu return from suspension and Tino Livramento is expected to play despite a cut leg.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton are on a bad run of results but I was still expecting more of a fight from them than we saw in their defeat against Arsenal on Saturday.

Until last weekend, Crystal Palace had hit a bit of a sticky patch too but they played well against Everton at Selhurst Park on Sunday and I think they will have a real go at Saints there too.

Prediction: 2-1

Crystal Palace are winless in their past 11 top-flight home games on a Wednesday, while Southampton have gone 24 Premier League away matches without a victory on that day
Palace's wretched run began after beating Aston Villa 1-0 in February 1993. Saints last won away on a Wednesday at Chelsea in April 1995

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Palace have only won four of the 24 Premier League meetings, including in last season's corresponding fixture.
  • Southampton had won and kept a clean sheet in their three previous league visits to Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace

  • Palace could score in eight successive Premier League home games for the first time. The club's top-flight record is 12 matches in 1990.
  • The Eagles have lost as few as five of their opening 16 league matches in a season for the first time since 1991-92.
  • They are looking to earn back-to-back league wins at Selhurst Park for the first time since March 2020.
  • Conor Gallagher has six goals and three assists in the Premier League this season, with his nine direct goal involvements being the most of any player currently 21 or under.
  • Gallagher has been directly involved in 41% of Crystal Palace's goals in the Premier League this season, the highest percentage for a team by any English player this term.
  • Christian Benteke has scored six goals in his past nine Premier League appearances against Southampton.

Southampton

  • Saints have let in a league-high 73 goals in 2021. The most conceded in a calendar year in the Premier League is 79 by Ipswich Town in 1994.
  • Southampton have lost 15 of their past 19 Premier League away games, conceding 50 goals.
  • They are the first team to let in 50 top-flight away goals in a calendar year since West Bromwich Albion and Watford did so in 1985.
  • Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have gone seven league matches without scoring in the second half.
  • Saints have dropped 14 points from winning positions this season - only Leeds, with 15 points, have fared worse in the Premier League.

