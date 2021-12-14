Arsenal v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the club captaincy following a disciplinary breach

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be considered for selection after being stripped of the captaincy due to a disciplinary breach.

Bernd Leno and Sead Kolisinac remain unavailable.

West Ham United full-back Aaron Creswell is back in contention after missing four games with a lower back injury.

Manager David Moyes has confirmed the club have not recorded any positive Covid-19 tests.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal don't seem to have the same problems at the Emirates Stadium as they do on the road - along with Manchester City, their home form is the joint-best in the Premier League with six wins, a draw and a defeat so far.

I have a feeling the Gunners will get another victory here because, as good as West Ham have been, they are just starting to look a little bit leggy.

The Hammers were nowhere near their best in the draw at Burnley on Sunday and, although they are still fourth, they have only won one of their past five games.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Sea Power guitarist Martin Noble

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won 10 of their last 11 home league games against West Ham.

The Hammers have triumphed in just two of the past 28 meetings in all competitions.

West Ham's tally of 32 Premier League defeats in this fixture is a club record against one opponent.

Arsenal

Arsenal are undefeated in seven home league matches, winning the last four in a row. They have never won five in a row at the Emirates under manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners could win four successive league games at the Emirates without conceding for the first time since May 2017. The fourth victory in that sequence came against David Moyes' Sunderland.

Arsenal have lost just two of their 36 Premier League home matches played on a Wednesday. One of those defeats was against West Ham in February 2006.

The Gunners have lost two of their four Premier League London derbies this season (W1 D1), having been defeated in just one in total last season.

Alexandre Lacazette has scored a joint-career best five Premier League goals against West Ham, including goals in each of the last three meetings.

West Ham United

West Ham have recorded one win in five Premier League fixtures following a run of four victories.

However, they have equalled their highest points tally of 28 after 16 matches of a Premier League season.

The Hammers are unbeaten in their past eight midweek league games.

They can win three consecutive league London derbies for the first time since January 2019, when the third contest came against Arsenal.

However, manager David Moyes has failed to win away at Arsenal in all 17 attempts in the Premier League - the longest run of any manager at a single club without ever winning.

Moyes will become the fourth manager to take charge of 600 Premier League games, emulating Arsene Wenger, Alex Ferguson and Harry Redknapp.

Only Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in more Premier League goals in 2021 than Michail Antonio, who has scored 13 and provided nine assists.

My Arsenal XI Choose your Arsenal formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My West Ham United XI Choose your West Ham starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team