Celtic have hit back at "inaccurate" comments from former Hearts chairman Leslie Deans, who claimed the Parkhead club had failed to publicly apologise for a bottle being thrown at Barrie McKay from the home support last week and that the game should be replayed. (Sun) external-link

Former Celtic and Hibernian boss Neil Lennon is an early contender for the Ipswich Town job following Paul Cook's sacking, and has sounded out ex-Tractor Boys manager Paul Lambert about the role. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Ukraine manager Leonid Buryak has warned his homeland that World Cup play-off opponents Scotland are now an "elite" team in international football. (Daily Record) external-link

Out-of-favour Hearts winger Jamie Walker could be set to leave on loan next month, with Livingston and St Johnstone keen to take the 28-year-old. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Celtic won't lose Kyogo Furuhashi, or any prospective new signings from Japan, to international duty next month after national boss Hajime Moriyasu named an all-domestic 22-man squad for two World Cup qualifiers and a friendly. (Sun) external-link

Callum Davidson aims to bring "four or five" new signings to St Johnstone in the January window, with Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary among his targets. (Daily Record) external-link