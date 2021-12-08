Conor Shaughnessy has scored three goals for Burton this season

Burton Albion defender Conor Shaughnessy says the team need to find some consistency following their 2-1 defeat at Wycombe Wanderers.

In their last six games in all competitions, they have lost two, then won two and lost the last two.

They conceded twice before half-time at Wycombe and Shaughnessy's goal proved to be no more than a consolation.

"The quality's there, we know we've got a good squad of players who can get the job done," he told BBC Radio Derby.

"We just had too much to do from the first half, that would be the general feeling - and we can't keep giving ourselves too much to do, that's not a recipe for success.

"It's just finding that consistency. We need to learn and move on, there's such a quick turnaround of games in this league."

Burton are 10th in the League One table, eight points outside the play-off places - and it is now their sole focus following Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by League Two side Port Vale in the FA Cup second round.

Boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes his side still had "a little hangover" following their loss to Vale.

"Wycombe are very good at what they do, very effective. We know that and they scored two goals from exactly how we said they would play, so we knew what to do about it - they were from two long balls," he said.

"You can't give cheap turnovers, that's how goals get scored in the transition. It's frustrating for me and (assistant) Dino (Maamria), we need to learn quick because we are getting punished for silly mistakes.

"It's difficult to accept because we know we can do a lot better."