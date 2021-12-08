Nigel Clough has managed teams in more than 1,100 games

Nigel Clough says it is a "brilliant achievement" by his side to turn their season around following a 15-match run without a victory.

The Stags beat Carlisle 1-0 on Tuesday to make it eight wins in their past nine games in all competitions.

It put them 11th in League Two, just five points outside the top seven.

"Having seven players out, given all that, it's as good a three points as we've had so far this season," Clough told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"I thought we started the game very well indeed for the first 25-30 minutes and then we lost a little bit of energy and they got back into the game 10 minutes before half-time and continued that through the second half.

"We had a couple of situations but it was more about looking after our clean sheet and protecting our 1-0 lead which for the most part - apart from them hitting the bar from 25 yards - was an unbelievably good effort."

Clough has been in charge since November 2020, when he took over from Graham Coughlan with the club in the relegation places.

The 55-year-old guided them to safety last season, finishing in 16th place, and their return to form in recent weeks has led to him being nominated for League Two's Manager of the Month award.

"To come from where we were, to then win eight out of nine from that position has been a brilliant achievement by everybody and we will try and continue it on Saturday (against Salford)," he said.

"I'm not interested in the personal stuff really - I just want a point or two on Saturday."

Clough's side are also through to the third round of the FA Cup, having knocked out Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, and will face Championship side Middlesbrough next month following Monday's draw.

"It could have been better, it could have been a lot, lot worse. We're at home against a good Championship side who'll have their eyes on promotion under Chris (Wilder) so it's going to be a good one," he added.

"They'll sell out their end, hopefully we'll have a good crowd and it's another home game to look forward to."