Rotherham United are the top scorers in League One with 39 goals in their 20 games

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne says his players overcame a "banana skin" to thrash Gillingham and stretch their club record unbeaten run to 19 games.

The Millers came from behind to thrash Gillingham 5-1 on Tuesday, keeping them top of League One on goal difference.

"It was a banana skin for us as we're on a good run and they were on not such a good run," Warne told BBC Sheffield.

"They put up a decent fight but when we moved the ball quickly, we were difficult to stop."

Rotherham's unbeaten run began in September and has also seen them reach the third round of the FA Cup and the last 16 of the Papa John's Trophy.

They are the top scorers in League One and Warne says things are going for his side.

"We are blessed at the moment as we've got all fit players," he said.

"I want them to play with as much energy and desire and they've got that. We're creating enough chances to win games and fortunately tonight we took five."