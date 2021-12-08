Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Gary McSheffrey played for Doncaster and was in charge of the club's under-18s before being made interim manager last week

Doncaster Rovers interim manager Gary McSheffrey says he will not "chase" the permanent role of replacing Richie Wellens as boss of the League One side.

Applications for the vacant post close on Friday after Wellens was sacked on Thursday after six months in charge.

Doncaster slipped to the bottom of League One following a 2-1 home defeat to Oxford on Tuesday.

"I've not chased the job and I have no intention of chasing it," McSheffrey told BBC Radio Sheffield.

McSheffrey has lost both of the games he has been in charge for since being promoted from his role as the club's under-18s manager.

But he believes that there is still hope despite the club's precarious position.

"I've just said I'll try to steady the ship and get the team playing with a bit more confidence again," he said.

"I think I've got that in two halves of football, but in two separate games. It would be nice on Saturday [against Shrewsbury] if we could get those in the same game.

"The team is probably one win away from having a lot more self-belief."