Ryan Manning has made 22 Swansea appearances this season, one more than he managed in 2020-21

Ryan Manning says Steve Cooper deserves credit for the job he did at Swansea City, as his former boss prepares to return with Nottingham Forest.

Cooper heads back to Swansea on Saturday for the first time since leaving the club in July.

He led the Swans to the play-offs in each of his two seasons in charge.

"I think any manager that gets a team to the play-offs two years on the spin is obviously doing things right," said Swansea defender Manning.

"Last season we got to the play-off final, we were 90 minutes away from the Premier League.

"You have to look back on that as a really successful season, even though it was not the ending you would want.

"He is obviously a really good coach, a really good manager. He is able to get results in the Championship and he has done really well over the past few seasons, so it's no surprise that he is doing well at Forest as well."

Former England Under-17 coach Cooper took over at Nottingham Forest in September after Chris Hughton was sacked with the club bottom of the Championship.

They have since lost just once in 14 matches to climb to 13th in the table, a point and a place above Swansea ahead of this weekend's second-tier encounter at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Cooper's Swansea were beaten in the Championship play-off semi-finals by Brentford in 2019-20, then lost again to the Bees in last season's Wembley final.

For all their positive results, Cooper's Swansea team were criticised by supporters at times over their style of play.

Swansea scored 56 league goals last season - the lowest in the Championship's top nine clubs - with their defensive solidity and ability to grind out results key factors in the successes they had.

Manning, who Cooper signed from Queens Park Rangers in October 2020, says the absence of fans in stadiums for the majority of last season meant he "wasn't really that aware" of any discontent over Swansea's approach.

"We got to the play-off final," the Republic of Ireland international, 25, added.

"There were 20 other teams who watched us on 29 May and thought 'what we'd do to be in their position, with a chance to go to the Premier League'. It can't have been too bad, what he was doing here."

Cooper's successor, Russell Martin, has quickly turned Swansea into a side who are known for controlling possession, as they previously were under the likes of Graham Potter, Michael Laudrup, Brendan Rodgers and Roberto Martinez.

While Martin's Swansea remain a work in progress, Manning is excited by what the future may bring.

"Every coach has their own twist on it - everyone tries to play out to an extent," he said.

"But this is the most [I have experienced] where staff believe in it - regardless of how results go, our philosophy is the right way, we are going to be the best at it.

"I am loving it. The style of football we are playing and the way we dominate games - it's probably the most enjoyable football I have had in my career."