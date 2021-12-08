Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 10 December

Aberystwyth Town v Newtown; 20:00 GMT: Aberystwyth are a point above the bottom two following defeat at home to Connah's Quay Nomads last Friday, while Newtown remain third after returning to winning ways thanks to their win over Barry Town. Aber won 2-1 at Latham Park in September.

Flint Town United v Caernarfon Town; 19:45 GMT: Flint's first win in three games last weekend saw them maintain second spot, although they head into this fixture nine points behind leaders The New Saints. Caernarfon are seventh after their loss to Penybont and Huw Griffiths' side will be looking to avenge a 3-2 defeat by Flint at The Oval in October.

Saturday, 11 December

Barry Town United v The New Saints; 14:30 GMT: Barry's five match unbeaten run came to an end at Newtown last weekend which left Gavin Chesterfield's side in eighth spot. Cymru Premier leaders Saints, who won 3-1 against Barry at Park Hall earlier in the season, are the league's leading scorers with 39 goals.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Cardiff Met; 14:30 GMT: Nomads are in the top six after six games unbeaten, while Cardiff Met's welcome win at Cefn Druids sees them move out of the bottom two after four successive defeats. Brandon Roberts' injury time goal secured a draw for Met against Nomads at Cyncoed in October.

Haverfordwest County v Bala Town; 14:30 GMT: Haverfordwest's loss at Flint last weekend saw them drop into the bottom two and also resulted in the departure of manager Wayne Jones. Sean Pemberton and Jazz Richards will be in caretaker charge against Bala, who beat County 6-2 at Maes Tegid in September.

Penybont v Cefn Druids; 14:30 GMT: Penybont are unbeaten in three games while Druids suffered their 13th defeat of the campaign against Cardiff Met last Saturday. James Waite scored twice for Penybont in a 3-0 win at The Rock in September's reverse fixture.