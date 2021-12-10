Liverpool v Aston Villa: Rank Steven Gerrard's best Anfield moments

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

A legend returns.

Liverpool hero Steven Gerrard will be back at Anfield on Saturday, but for the first time he will be representing the opposition.

The Aston Villa manager made 710 appearances for Liverpool and captained them to a memorable Champions League triumph in 2005, as well as winning two FA Cups, three League Cups and the Uefa Cup during his 17-year career with the club.

He scored many memorable goals - 120 in all - and played in plenty of historic matches.

But what was his best moment at Anfield?

1) First goal for Liverpool (1999)

Gerrard made an instant impression when he scored his first goal in a 4-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday back in 1999.

He burst from midfield, beat two players in the box and fired it into the far corner before famously diving in front of fans on the pitch to celebrate.

It was the type of goal Liverpool fans would become accustomed to seeing during his impressive Anfield career.

2) Memorable strike against Manchester United (2001)

Steven Gerrard celebrates against Man Utd
Steven Gerrard scored nine goals against Manchester United

Gerrard was once again on the scoresheet as Liverpool secured their first Premier League double over Manchester United for 22 years in 2001. His goal helped register a fine 2-0 win at Anfield.

Gerrard netted after striker Robbie Fowler's exquisite first half goal, which began a trend of memorable goals in big games for Liverpool.

It also added to his reputation as one of England's most exciting young talents.

3) Stunning late goal vs Olympiakos (2004)

Steven Gerrard celebrates against Olympiakos
Steven Gerrard scored a stunning late goal as Liverpool came from behind to beat Olympiakos in the Champions League

Who could forget Gerrard's stunning long-range strike against Olympiakos, which secured Liverpool's progress in the Champions League during the 2004-05 campaign?

"Ohhhhhhhh you beauty! What a hit son, what a hit!" reacted commentator Andy Gray at the time.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Olympiakos went ahead when Rivaldo scored from a free-kick, which left Liverpool needing three goals to progress.

But Florent Sinama Pongolle converted Harry Kewell's cross before Neil Mellor stabbed in from six yards.

And then Mellor's cushioned header set up Gerrard, who lashed in a 25-yard screamer to complete a remarkable comeback win.

4) Merseyside hat-trick (2012)

Steven Gerrard celebrates
Steven Gerrard scored 10 goals against Everton - the only opponent he netted more against was Aston Villa

Gerrard celebrated his 400th Premier League appearance when Liverpool welcomed bitter rivals Everton to Anfield in 2012.

And, in typical fashion, Gerrard stole the headlines when he netted the first hat-trick in a Merseyside derby since striker Ian Rush achieved the feat in 1982. It was also the first at Anfield since Fred Howe scored one in 1935.

Gerrard's goals ensured there was no happy 10th anniversary for David Moyes as Everton manager, especially as it was Liverpool's biggest win against the Blues in nine years.

Gerrard scored 10 goals against Everton during his time on Merseyside - in fact, current charges Aston Villa are the only club he netted more often against.

5) Gerrard's farewell (2015)

Steven Gerrard's final game at Anfield
Steven Gerrard made 710 appearances for Liverpool

After a wonderful career at his childhood club, Gerrard made an emotional farewell to fans at Anfield in 2015.

Liverpool lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace, but despite defeat the club legend was given a fitting send-off.

Liverpool supporters gathered at the stadium hours before kick-off to pay tribute to their iconic captain. Gerrard addressed them afterwards and then joined his team-mates on an emotional lap of honour.

Steven Gerrard greeted by guard of honour for Anfield farewell

Gerrard's top Liverpool moments

Put these Steven Gerrard moments in order from your favourite to least favourite

