JuventusJuventus1Malmö FFMalmö FF0

Juventus v Malmö FF

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 36Perin
  • 45de WinterSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 71'minutes
  • 19Bonucci
  • 24Rugani
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 25Rabiot
  • 5Arthur
  • 20BernardeschiSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 82'minutes
  • 10DybalaSubstituted forMorataat 45'minutes
  • 30Bentancur
  • 18Kean

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 3Chiellini
  • 4de Ligt
  • 9Morata
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 27Locatelli
  • 43Da Graca
  • 47Miretti

Malmö FF

Formation 5-4-1

  • 30Diawara
  • 32Berget
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 24Nielsen
  • 4Moisander
  • 13Olsson
  • 7RakipSubstituted forPeñaat 30'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 20InnocentBooked at 69mins
  • 10Christiansen
  • 19Birmancevic
  • 9ColakBooked at 49minsSubstituted forAbubakariat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ellborg
  • 2Larsson
  • 8Peña
  • 17Abubakari
  • 21Gwargis
  • 22Nalic
  • 27Dahlin
  • 31Brorsson
  • 37Nanasi
Referee:
Irfan Peljto

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamMalmö FF
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home14
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Arthur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Abdul Malik Abubakari (Malmö).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ismael Diawara.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Moise Kean (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Moise Kean.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado replaces Federico Bernardeschi.

  8. Post update

    Arthur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Abdul Malik Abubakari (Malmö).

  10. Booking

    Sergio Peña (Malmö) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Peña (Malmö).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Malmö. Abdul Malik Abubakari replaces Antonio-Mirko Colak.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

  15. Post update

    Martin Olsson (Malmö) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Mattia De Sciglio replaces Koni de Winter.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Moise Kean (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Arthur.

  19. Booking

    Bonke Innocent (Malmö) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64021810812
2PSG6321138511
3RB Leipzig6213151417
4Club Bruges6114620-144

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool66001761118
2Atl Madrid621378-17
3FC Porto6123411-75
4AC Milan611469-34

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax66002051518
2Sporting6303141229
3B Dortmund63031011-19
4Besiktas6006319-160

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid65011431115
2Inter Milan631285310
3Sheriff Tiraspol6213711-47
4Shakhtar Donetsk6024212-102

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich55001931615
2Barcelona521226-47
3Benfica512259-45
4Dynamo Kyiv501419-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd5311107310
2Villarreal52129727
3Atalanta5131101006
4Young Boys5113611-54

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille52214318
2RB Salzburg52127617
3Sevilla51315416
4Wolfsburg512247-35

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus6501106415
2Chelsea6411123913
3Zenit St Petersburg61239905
4Malmö FF6015114-131
