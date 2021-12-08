Juventus v Malmö FF

Arthur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 36Perin
- 45de WinterSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 71'minutes
- 19Bonucci
- 24Rugani
- 12Lobo Silva
- 25Rabiot
- 5Arthur
- 20BernardeschiSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 82'minutes
- 10DybalaSubstituted forMorataat 45'minutes
- 30Bentancur
- 18Kean
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 2De Sciglio
- 3Chiellini
- 4de Ligt
- 9Morata
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 23Pinsoglio
- 27Locatelli
- 43Da Graca
- 47Miretti
Malmö FF
Formation 5-4-1
- 30Diawara
- 32Berget
- 15Ahmedhodzic
- 24Nielsen
- 4Moisander
- 13Olsson
- 7RakipSubstituted forPeñaat 30'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 20InnocentBooked at 69mins
- 10Christiansen
- 19Birmancevic
- 9ColakBooked at 49minsSubstituted forAbubakariat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ellborg
- 2Larsson
- 8Peña
- 17Abubakari
- 21Gwargis
- 22Nalic
- 27Dahlin
- 31Brorsson
- 37Nanasi
- Referee:
- Irfan Peljto
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Abdul Malik Abubakari (Malmö).
Post update
Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ismael Diawara.
Post update
Attempt saved. Moise Kean (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Moise Kean.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado replaces Federico Bernardeschi.
Post update
Arthur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Abdul Malik Abubakari (Malmö).
Booking
Sergio Peña (Malmö) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Sergio Peña (Malmö).
Substitution
Substitution, Malmö. Abdul Malik Abubakari replaces Antonio-Mirko Colak.
Post update
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Post update
Martin Olsson (Malmö) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Mattia De Sciglio replaces Koni de Winter.
Post update
Attempt missed. Moise Kean (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Arthur.
Booking
Bonke Innocent (Malmö) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.