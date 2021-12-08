Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United featured six teenagers - Shola Shoretire, Amad Diallo, Anthony Elanga, Teden Mengi, Charlie Savage and Zidane Iqbal - against Young Boys

Very few dads are fortunate enough to watch their son make his first-team debut for one of the biggest clubs in the world. So imagine actually commentating on the moment your son made his first appearance?

That was the highly unlikely yet magical scenario that unfolded for former Wales midfielder Robbie Savage at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Former Leicester, Blackburn and Birmingham midfielder Savage was working on Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Young Boys in the Champions League group stage in his capacity as a co-commentator for BT Sport.

Then, in the 89th minute, Savage's 18-year-old son Charlie came on for Juan Mata in front of a 73,156 crowd.

It was an emotional moment for Savage senior and viewers got to hear exactly how it felt, because BT Sport commentator Darren Fletcher left the stage clear.

"It's quite appropriate at this time I step aside and allow you to bring your son on for his first-team debut for Manchester United," added Fletcher.

Savage said: "Coming on for Manchester United is Charlie Savage for Juan Mata. Wow. I never believed I would say those words.

"What a proud day for my boy. All the hard work. What a day for me, his mother, his nana, his grandparents and most importantly for Charlie Savage.

"I'm so proud of him, Darren. It's an amazing moment for him."

Charlie, who plays in the same central midfield position as his dad, signed his first professional contract with United in April.

Savage senior began his career at United and was a member of their famous FA Youth Cup-winning side in 1992.

Wales youth international Charlie touched the ball five times during his short time on the pitch, making three passes.

Speaking before kick-off after learning his son had been named a substitute, Savage told BT Sport: "I'm starting to tear up.

"Charlie Savage has achieved so much in his young life. He has done it on his own with his work ethic - I've not opened any doors for him.

"My father, who is sadly not with us, took me all around the country and he would be proud looking down on his grandson.

"His nana watching from home will be in tears."