Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kerr was booked for barging into the pitch invader before he was escorted from the field of play

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said the pitch invader incident involving Sam Kerr during the club's Women's Champions League game with Juventus is a reminder "that we have to put player protection first".

Blues striker Kerr barged into a pitch invader during the draw with the Italians at Kingsmeadow.

Kerr was booked for her intervention.

"We have seen in the growth of the game that there is this sense the players are more in demand," said Hayes.

"So I think it should serve as a reminder to us all and the stadiums and stewards that we have to put player protection first."

The incident happened during the closing stages of the Group A encounter, which ended goalless, as a man entered the field and held up play.

Holding a mobile phone, he was pushed out of the way and told to leave the pitch by Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson.

His appearance was met with a chorus of boos from fans which turned to cheers when Australia captain Kerr barged him over.

The man was then escorted from the pitch as referee Sara Persson booked Kerr.

The incident capped a frustrating night for Chelsea, who need at least a draw in their final group game at Wolfsburg to guarantee progress to the quarter-finals after failing to break down the Italian champions.