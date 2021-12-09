Last updated on .From the section Newport

Newport County share Rodney Parade with Dragons rugby union team

Newport County say they will not "tolerate" bad behaviour or fans running onto the Rodney Parade pitch.

On Tuesday two fans entered the field of play as Newport beat Sutton United.

The Exiles said: "Action has, and will continue to be taken, against the individuals who are identified as the club will not tolerate this kind of behaviour moving forward."

"While we appreciate that emotions run high, we will not tolerate this behaviour."

In a statement Newport said: "Player safety is of paramount importance as is the need to safeguard the club against potential substantial financial penalties or any imposed requirement for additional security measures."

The statement external-link also read: "As a community club, Newport County AFC will not tolerate attitudes or behaviours that amount to discrimination through prejudice, ignorance, thoughtlessness or stereotyping.

"Furthermore, the club expects all supporters to abide by the Football Authority regulations - notably in respect to recent pitch encroachment."