Yan Dhanda has made six appearances for Swansea in 2021-22

A 15-year-old boy from Kent has been placed on an educational support programme after racially abusing Swansea City player Yan Dhanda on social media.

Dhanda, 22, who is of British Asian background, was abused on social media following Swansea's FA Cup loss to Manchester City on 10 February.

The account which sent the abusive message was traced to an address in Dartford.

The boy admitted sending the abuse.

"In May 2021, Kent Police received a referral from South Wales Police relating to offensive messages reported to have been sent to a man on social media," a Kent Police spokesperson said.

"The messages had been linked to an address in Dartford, and following further enquiries a 14-year-old boy attended a police station for a non-custodial interview on Thursday, 9 September.

"The boy, who is now 15, admitted an offence under the Malicious Communications Act and the case was discussed at a Youth Justice Multi-Agency Panel meeting on Tuesday, 26 October.

"As the boy had made a full and frank admission and this was his first offence, it was agreed that a community resolution was the most appropriate and proportionate outcome.

"He therefore agreed to accept educational support to prevent him committing any similar offences in the future."

The abusive message was sent following Manchester City's FA Cup fifth-round win at Swansea.

Both clubs condemned what South Wales Police described as a "racially motivated social media post" aimed at former England Under-17 international Dhanda.

Facebook said in the immediate aftermath of the incident that the account involved had been temporarily suspended from sending Instagram messages.

Swansea responded by saying they were "shocked and surprised by the leniency" shown by Facebook.

Dhanda, who has scored five times in 62 appearances since joining Swansea from Liverpool in 2018, was also critical of social media companies.

He said their lack of action was "proving to the racist people they can get away with" sending abusive messages.

Dhanda is one of a number of footballers who have been racially abused online in 2021, with Marcus Rashford, Reece James, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho among the players targeted.