Last updated on .From the section Football

Pele is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals

Brazil legend Pele has said he will remain in hospital for "a few days", having had chemotherapy as part of his treatment following an operation to remove a colon tumour.

The three-time World Cup winner was admitted to Sao Paulo's Hospital Albert Einstein on Wednesday.

The 81-year-old had an operation to remove the tumour in September.

"Today I'm at Albert Einstein doing the last session of 2021," Pele wrote on Instagram.

"I wanted to share this achievement with you. After all, every little victory is a reason to celebrate, don't you think?

"I'm going to take this chance to do a new battery of exams, so I'm going to stay here for a few days. Don't worry, I'm just getting ready for the holiday season!"

Pele said on Twitter last month that he was "fine" and "feeling better every day" following his release from hospital in September.

He had been having treatment at the hospital since 31 August after the tumour was detected in routine tests.

His health has been a concern in recent years. He had prostate surgery in 2015 after he was admitted to hospital for the second time in six months, and he was admitted again for a urinary infection in 2019.

Pele is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games and one of only four players to have scored in four World Cup tournaments.