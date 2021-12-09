Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

'We are a bit scared' - Conte on Covid-19 outbreak in Tottenham squad

Tottenham's Premier League match at Brighton on Sunday has been postponed following a number of positive Covid-19 cases among Spurs' players and staff.

Tottenham's Europa Conference League match against Rennes was called off on Thursday after eight players and five members of staff tested positive for coronavirus at the London club.

Spurs were forced to close their first-team training centre on Wednesday.

The match against Brighton had been due to take place at 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

A Premier League Board meeting took place on Thursday after Tottenham asked for the match to be rearranged.

The Premier League said: "The Premier League Board has taken the decision to postpone the game following guidance from medical advisers, with the health of players and staff the priority."

It added: "The postponed fixture will be rescheduled in due course and the Premier League wishes a quick recovery to those with Covid-19."

Tottenham said they would update supporters with further information as soon as possible.

A club statement read: "We should like to apologise to everyone at Stade Rennais and Brighton & Hove Albion and to both their supporters and ours for any inconvenience caused.

"We should also like to thank both clubs for their understanding during these challenging times."

Tottenham have already had one Premier League game postponed this season after their away match at Burnley on 28 November was called off because of heavy snow.