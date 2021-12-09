BK Häcken Women v FC Bayern München Ladies

Match ends, BK Häcken Women 1, FC Bayern München Ladies 5.
Line-ups
BK Häcken Women
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 13Falk
- 20Wijk
- 8Gevitz
- 3KollmatsSubstituted forKarlernäsat 69'minutes
- 5OkvistSubstituted forCsikiat 45'minutes
- 10Rubensson
- 9Curmark
- 33Rytting Kaneryd
- 29GejlSubstituted forMijatovicat 57'minutes
- 7Blackstenius
- 12Larsen
Substitutes
- 1Geurts
- 6Holmes
- 17Csiki
- 21Zomers
- 23Mijatovic
- 26Karlernäs
- 30Hall
FC Bayern München Ladies
Formation 4-3-3
- 33Leitzig
- 5Glas
- 14Viggósdottir
- 3KumagaiSubstituted forHegeringat 76'minutes
- 30Simon
- 16Magull
- 10DallmannSubstituted forVilhjálmsdóttirat 76'minutes
- 25Zadrazil
- 18AsseyiSubstituted forRallat 63'minutes
- 17BühlSubstituted forJakobssonat 63'minutes
- 9DamnjanovicSubstituted forBeerensteynat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Demann
- 6Beerensteyn
- 7Gwinn
- 8Rall
- 11Schüller
- 19Wenninger
- 22Grohs
- 23Vilhjálmsdóttir
- 27Hegering
- 80Jakobsson
- Referee:
- Iuliana Elena Demetrescu
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, BK Häcken Women 1, FC Bayern München Ladies 5.
Post update
Offside, BK Häcken Women. Hanna Wijk tries a through ball, but Stina Blackstenius is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir (FC Bayern München Ladies).
Post update
Anna Csiki (BK Häcken Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Carolin Simon (FC Bayern München Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München Ladies. Conceded by Filippa Curmark.
Post update
Corner, BK Häcken Women. Conceded by Sofia Jakobsson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (BK Häcken Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! BK Häcken Women 1, FC Bayern München Ladies 5. Lineth Beerensteyn (FC Bayern München Ladies) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maximiliane Rall with a cross.
Post update
Lina Magull (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Julia Karlernäs (BK Häcken Women).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München Ladies. Lineth Beerensteyn replaces Jovana Damnjanovic.
Post update
Maximiliane Rall (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Julia Karlernäs (BK Häcken Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Glódis Perla Viggósdottir (FC Bayern München Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carolin Simon.
Post update
Jovana Damnjanovic (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Filippa Curmark (BK Häcken Women).
Post update
Foul by Sarah Zadrazil (FC Bayern München Ladies).
Post update
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (BK Häcken Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.