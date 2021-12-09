Women's Champions League - Group C
HB Køge WomenHB Køge Women1TSG 1899 Hoffenheim LadiesTSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies2

HB Køge Women v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies

Line-ups

HB Køge Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Marckese
  • 44Færge
  • 2NielsenSubstituted forHornemannat 90+3'minutes
  • 4Svendsen
  • 22Obaze
  • 19Markvardsen
  • 10Pokorny
  • 6Fitzgerald
  • 11Jankovska
  • 13Fløe
  • 7Carusa

Substitutes

  • 3Nowak
  • 5Romero
  • 9Hornemann
  • 12Walter
  • 15Ostenfeld
  • 16Andersen
  • 20Kramer
  • 21Wik
  • 24Adler
  • 30Sørensen

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Tufekovic
  • 26WienroitherSubstituted forSteinertat 75'minutes
  • 5Bühler
  • 4Specht
  • 9Naschenweng
  • 33DongusSubstituted forHarschat 75'minutes
  • 31FeldkampSubstituted forLinderat 87'minutes
  • 7Hagel
  • 29Brand
  • 16BillaSubstituted forLeimenstollat 88'minutes
  • 6De CaignySubstituted forCorleyat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Corley
  • 11Kocsán
  • 14Degen
  • 17Harsch
  • 18Fühner
  • 19Steinert
  • 21Dick
  • 22Linder
  • 27Leimenstoll
Referee:
Eleni Antoniou

Match Stats

Home TeamHB Køge WomenAway TeamTSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home10
Away16
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, HB Køge Women 1, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, HB Køge Women 1, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, HB Køge Women. Sofie Hornemann replaces Maria Nielsen.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kyra Carusa (HB Køge Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kelly Fitzgerald.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gia Corley (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chantal Hagel.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies. Vanessa Leimenstoll replaces Nicole Billa.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies. Sarai Linder replaces Jana Feldkamp.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyra Carusa (HB Køge Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Signe Markvardsen with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Signe Markvardsen (HB Køge Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emma Færge with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, HB Køge Women. Conceded by Luana Bühler.

  11. Post update

    Corner, HB Køge Women. Conceded by Luana Bühler.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cecilie Fløe (HB Køge Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyra Carusa.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies. Gia Corley replaces Tine De Caigny.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies. Franziska Harsch replaces Fabienne Dongus.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies. Judith Steinert replaces Laura Wienroither.

  16. Post update

    Fabienne Dongus (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kelly Fitzgerald (HB Køge Women).

  18. Post update

    Corner, HB Køge Women. Conceded by Jana Feldkamp.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Katharina Naschenweng (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nicole Billa.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jule Brand (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women5320134911
2Juventus Femminile52218448
3VfL Wolfsburg Ladies522113768
4Servette Women5005019-190

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris Saint-Germain Féminines55001901915
2Real Madrid Femenino53029639
3Zhytlobud-1 Women5113212-104
4Breidablik Women5014012-121

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino55001911815
2Arsenal Women530213949
3TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies5203714-76
4HB Køge Women5005217-150

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon Féminines54011521312
2FC Bayern München Ladies5311113810
3Benfica Women5113212-104
4BK Häcken Women5104314-113
