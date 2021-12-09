Women's Champions League - Group D
Benfica WomenBenfica Women0Lyon FémininesLyon Féminines5

Benfica Women v Lyon Féminines

Line-ups

Benfica Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Izidoro Lima da Silva
  • 19Silva Amado
  • 3Silva Seiça
  • 15da Silva Costa
  • 13Sousa AlvesSubstituted forNegrãoat 75'minutes
  • 10Kliemaschewsk de Araújo
  • 21Domínguez Encinas
  • 6Martins FariaSubstituted forUcheibeat 55'minutes
  • 7Cantuario da SilvaSubstituted forCintraat 74'minutes
  • 18Ramos Ribeiro Nazareth SousaSubstituted forTatarat 88'minutes
  • 20LacasseSubstituted forPintassilgoat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Cintra
  • 11Negrão
  • 14Costa Malheiro Dias Correia
  • 16Ucheibe
  • 28Tatar
  • 33Pintassilgo
  • 39Vilao

Lyon Féminines

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Endler
  • 12CarpenterBooked at 45mins
  • 21Buchanan
  • 3RenardSubstituted forSombathat 53'minutes
  • 5MorroniBooked at 75minsSubstituted forKazadiat 76'minutes
  • 6Henry
  • 29Mbock BathySubstituted forMalardat 45'minutes
  • 4Bacha
  • 20CascarinoSubstituted forMacarioat 59'minutes
  • 14HegerbergSubstituted forBruunat 45'minutes
  • 23Cayman

Substitutes

  • 2Kazadi
  • 13Macario
  • 18Sombath
  • 22Julini
  • 24Bruun
  • 28Malard
  • 30Paljevic
  • 32Bahlouli
  • 34Sylla
  • 40Holmgren
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

Match Stats

Home TeamBenfica WomenAway TeamLyon Féminines
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home1
Away13
Shots on Target
Home0
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Benfica Women 0, Lyon Féminines 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Benfica Women 0, Lyon Féminines 5.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Lara Pintassilgo (Benfica Women).

  4. Post update

    Kadeisha Buchanan (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Catarina Amado (Benfica Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Selma Bacha (Lyon Féminines).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Ana Vitória.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Benfica Women. Lara Pintassilgo replaces Cloe Lacasse.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Benfica Women. Madalina Tatar replaces Francisca Nazareth.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Carole Costa.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Signe Bruun (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Janice Cayman.

  12. Post update

    Maria Negrão (Benfica Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Grâce Kazadi (Lyon Féminines).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Cloe Lacasse (Benfica Women).

  15. Post update

    Selma Bacha (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Catarina Macario (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Signe Bruun.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Grâce Kazadi replaces Perle Morroni.

  18. Booking

    Perle Morroni (Lyon Féminines) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Francisca Nazareth (Benfica Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Perle Morroni (Lyon Féminines).

