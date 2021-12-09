Benfica Women v Lyon Féminines

Match ends, Benfica Women 0, Lyon Féminines 5.
Line-ups
Benfica Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Izidoro Lima da Silva
- 19Silva Amado
- 3Silva Seiça
- 15da Silva Costa
- 13Sousa AlvesSubstituted forNegrãoat 75'minutes
- 10Kliemaschewsk de Araújo
- 21Domínguez Encinas
- 6Martins FariaSubstituted forUcheibeat 55'minutes
- 7Cantuario da SilvaSubstituted forCintraat 74'minutes
- 18Ramos Ribeiro Nazareth SousaSubstituted forTatarat 88'minutes
- 20LacasseSubstituted forPintassilgoat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Cintra
- 11Negrão
- 14Costa Malheiro Dias Correia
- 16Ucheibe
- 28Tatar
- 33Pintassilgo
- 39Vilao
Lyon Féminines
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Endler
- 12CarpenterBooked at 45mins
- 21Buchanan
- 3RenardSubstituted forSombathat 53'minutes
- 5MorroniBooked at 75minsSubstituted forKazadiat 76'minutes
- 6Henry
- 29Mbock BathySubstituted forMalardat 45'minutes
- 4Bacha
- 20CascarinoSubstituted forMacarioat 59'minutes
- 14HegerbergSubstituted forBruunat 45'minutes
- 23Cayman
Substitutes
- 2Kazadi
- 13Macario
- 18Sombath
- 22Julini
- 24Bruun
- 28Malard
- 30Paljevic
- 32Bahlouli
- 34Sylla
- 40Holmgren
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Benfica Women 0, Lyon Féminines 5.
Post update
Foul by Lara Pintassilgo (Benfica Women).
Post update
Kadeisha Buchanan (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Catarina Amado (Benfica Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Selma Bacha (Lyon Féminines).
Post update
Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Ana Vitória.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica Women. Lara Pintassilgo replaces Cloe Lacasse.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica Women. Madalina Tatar replaces Francisca Nazareth.
Post update
Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Carole Costa.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Signe Bruun (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Janice Cayman.
Post update
Maria Negrão (Benfica Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Grâce Kazadi (Lyon Féminines).
Post update
Foul by Cloe Lacasse (Benfica Women).
Post update
Selma Bacha (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Catarina Macario (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Signe Bruun.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Grâce Kazadi replaces Perle Morroni.
Booking
Perle Morroni (Lyon Féminines) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Francisca Nazareth (Benfica Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Perle Morroni (Lyon Féminines).