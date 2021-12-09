Last updated on .From the section Newport

Dom Telford has also had spells at Blackpool, Stoke City and Bristol Rovers.

Newport County striker Dom Telford has been named League Two player of the month for November, his second successive award.

Telford, who was October's player of the month, scored four goals during November.

The 25-year-old has scored a total of 14 goals in 15 games in all competitions for County this season.

He joined The Exiles on an 18-month deal from Plymouth Argyle in January 2021.

Telford missed Newport's 3-2 midweek win over Sutton United after testing positive for Covid-19.

Manager James Rowberry said before that game that he hoped League Two's leading goalscorer would be able to return this weekend at home to Port Vale.